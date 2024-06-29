Wimbledon 2024: Renata Zarazua vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (LL) Renata Zarazua vs (WC) Emma Raducanu

Date: July 1, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Renata Zarazua vs Emma Raducanu preview

Renata Zarazua 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Lucky loser Renata Zarazua will take on 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon.

Zarazua competed in the WTA 125 event in Gaiba to begin her grass swing, and lost to Robin Montgomery in three sets in the second round. She then turned her attention to qualifying for the main draw of Wimbledon.

Seeded third in the qualifying rounds, Zarazua easily defeated Leyre Romero Gormaz in straight sets to win her opener. She rallied from a set down to beat Oksana Selekhmeteva 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the next round.

Zarazua took on McCartney Kessler in the final qualifier, and went down to her in three sets. Nevertheless, she secured a place in the main draw as a lucky loser after Ekaterina Alexandrova withdrew hours before her match against Raducanu due to an illness.

After missing a good chunk of the clay season, Raducanu arrived in Nottingham for the Rothesay Classic, her first tournament on grass. She secured routine wins over Ena Shibahara and Daria Snigur to make the last eight. A walkover from Francesca Jones put her into the semifinals.

Raducanu faced defending champion Katie Boulter for a spot in the final but went down fighting in three sets. She participated in the Rothesay International in Eastbourne after that and commenced her campaign with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Sloane Stephens.

The Brit saved a match point to down Jessica Pegula in the second round, her first win over a top-10 player. She was knocked out by Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals, losing to her 6-2, 6-2.

Renata Zarazua vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Renata Zarazua vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Renata Zarazua

+600

-1.5 (+950)

Over 18.5 (-125)

Emma Raducanu

+1100

+1.5 (-5000)

Under 18.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Renata Zarazua vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Rothesay International. (Photo: Getty)

Alexandrova was a tricky first-round prospect for Raducanu. However, her misfortune has proven to be beneficial for the Brit, as well as Zarazua, who gets to make her main draw debut at Wimbledon.

Raducanu has enjoyed consistent success during the grass season. She will also be feeling confident about going toe-to-toe with higher-ranked players after securing her first top-10 victory.

Raducanu had previously lost all seven matches against them in straight sets. She has a 4-2 record at Wimbledon, with her best result being a fourth-round finish in 2021 on her Major debut.

Zarazua hasn't played that many matches on grass in her career, and has only one win at the Majors from her previous three appearances. This should be a rather straightforward win for Raducanu, who is in good form at the moment.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in straight sets.

