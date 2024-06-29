Wimbledon 2024: Renata Zarazua vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (LL) Renata Zarazua vs (WC) Emma Raducanu
Date: July 1, 2024
Tournament: Wimbledon 2024
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £50,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International
Renata Zarazua vs Emma Raducanu preview
Lucky loser Renata Zarazua will take on 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon.
Zarazua competed in the WTA 125 event in Gaiba to begin her grass swing, and lost to Robin Montgomery in three sets in the second round. She then turned her attention to qualifying for the main draw of Wimbledon.
Seeded third in the qualifying rounds, Zarazua easily defeated Leyre Romero Gormaz in straight sets to win her opener. She rallied from a set down to beat Oksana Selekhmeteva 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the next round.
Zarazua took on McCartney Kessler in the final qualifier, and went down to her in three sets. Nevertheless, she secured a place in the main draw as a lucky loser after Ekaterina Alexandrova withdrew hours before her match against Raducanu due to an illness.
After missing a good chunk of the clay season, Raducanu arrived in Nottingham for the Rothesay Classic, her first tournament on grass. She secured routine wins over Ena Shibahara and Daria Snigur to make the last eight. A walkover from Francesca Jones put her into the semifinals.
Raducanu faced defending champion Katie Boulter for a spot in the final but went down fighting in three sets. She participated in the Rothesay International in Eastbourne after that and commenced her campaign with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Sloane Stephens.
The Brit saved a match point to down Jessica Pegula in the second round, her first win over a top-10 player. She was knocked out by Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals, losing to her 6-2, 6-2.
Renata Zarazua vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Renata Zarazua vs Emma Raducanu odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Renata Zarazua vs Emma Raducanu prediction
Alexandrova was a tricky first-round prospect for Raducanu. However, her misfortune has proven to be beneficial for the Brit, as well as Zarazua, who gets to make her main draw debut at Wimbledon.
Raducanu has enjoyed consistent success during the grass season. She will also be feeling confident about going toe-to-toe with higher-ranked players after securing her first top-10 victory.
Raducanu had previously lost all seven matches against them in straight sets. She has a 4-2 record at Wimbledon, with her best result being a fourth-round finish in 2021 on her Major debut.
Zarazua hasn't played that many matches on grass in her career, and has only one win at the Majors from her previous three appearances. This should be a rather straightforward win for Raducanu, who is in good form at the moment.
Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in straight sets.
"What a way to end Pride Month" - Daria Kasatkina's title triumph delights fans