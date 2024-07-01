Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens

Date: July 3, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens preview

Raducanu at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Emma Raducanu will take on Elise Mertens in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday (July 3).

After a slow start to the season, Raducanu is starting to raise her level on the women's tour. She's garnered 14 wins from 23 matches so far, including a semifinal appearance at the Nottingham Open. The Brit also reached the quarterfinals in Eastbourne, where she was outdone by Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-2.

Raducanu began her campaign at Wimbledon with a solid win against Renata Zarazua. She outfoxed the Mexican in straight sets 7-6(0), 6-3. The 21-yar-old will be eager to register a strong result in her third appearance at the All England Club.

Mertens at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham - Day Six

Elise Mertens, meanwhile, has had a season filled with ups and downs so far. She's amassed 19 wins from 35 matches, including a runner-up finish at the Hobart International. She also reached the quarterfinals in Linz and Charleston, where she lost to Danielle Collins in straight sets.

The Belgian entered Wimbledon on the back of early exits in Birmingham and Eastbourne. She started her campaign with a hard fought win over Nao Hibino in the first round, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Mertens will be keen to build on her impressive win and continue her run in London.

Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

The head-to-head between Raducanu and Mertens is locked at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the women's tour.

Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens odds

Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens prediction

Raducanu at the Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Home favorite Emma Raducanu is starting to find her range on the women's tour after an injury-laden spell in the last couple of years. If the youngster remains fit and puts in the work ethic, she could provide stiff competition on tour. Her recent results showcase her potential to do well at the highest level.

Mertens, on the contrary, has played a lot of tennis on tour this year already. Apart from her singles results, she managed to capture doubles titles in Indian Wells and Birmingham (alongside Su-wei Hsieh). She has a versatile all-around game and great hands at the net.

The London crowd can expect a tricky contest between the duo in the second round. Mertens will be a slight favorite on paper due to her fitness levels and ranking superiority. However, Raducanu's recent run and gameplay could tip the scales in her favor.

Pick: Raducanu to win in three sets.

