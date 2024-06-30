Wimbledon 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: July 2, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

Auger-Aliassime at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

17th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 2.

Auger-Aliassime started the season with some decent results but couldn't sustain the good run of form for too long. He made the third round of the Australian Open, and the semifinals in Montpellier, after which he didn't win back-to-back matches for two months.

Auger-Aliassime slowly inched back to his best during the clay swing. He started with a quarterfinal finish in Munich, and reached his first final of the season at the Madrid Open, losing to Andrey Rublev.

The Canadian then bowed out of the Italian Open in the third round and concluded his French Open campaign with a fourth-round exit. He headed to Halle to begin his grass swing at the Terra Wortmann Open. However, an injury forced him to retire midway through his first-round match.

Kokkinakis hasn't put together many wins this year and has a 6-10 record so far. A quarterfinal at the Los Cabos Open was his best result during the first three months of the season.

The Australian didn't have much impact during the clay season until the end as he reached the third round of the French Open. His first tournament on grass was the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club, where he had to compete in the qualifiers. He won his first qualifying match against Luca Nardi but withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime

-250

+1.5 (-550)

Over 40.5 (-120)

Thanasi Kokkinakis

+190

-1.5 (+325)

Under 40.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2024 French Open.

Both players suffered an injury to begin their grass swing but seem to be doing fine now. They returned for an exhibition tournament and both of them defeated Diego Schwartzman in straight sets, with Auger-Aliassime securing another win over Laslo Djere as well.

Kokkinakis has had a disappointing year overall and has only one win at Wimbledon from three main draw appearances. Auger-Aliassime made the quarterfinals of the All England Club in 2021. However, he hasn't made it past the first hurdle since then.

Given their recent record at Wimbledon, this match could swing either way. However, Auger-Aliassime has had better results than Kokkinakis throughout the season, so he has a slight edge heading into this contest.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in five sets.

