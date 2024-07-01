Wimbledon 2024: Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric

Date: TBD

Tournament: Wimbledon, 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN, UK - BBC, Canada - TSN, India- Disney+ Hotstar

Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric preview

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

The second round of 2024 Wimbledon will see 29th seed American Frances Tiafoe take on Borna Coric of Croatia. Tiafoe's season started with promising results at the Dallas Open and Delray Beach Open. In the former, Tiafoe reached the quarterfinals, losing to Marcos Giron despite being top-seeded. Tiafoe lost to Tommy Paul in the semifinal of the Delray Beach Open. Reaching the final of the Houston Open was the best result for Tiafoe in the clay season. He lost to Ben Shelton in the final.

The grass season has been an underwhelming one for Tiafoe. He lost to eventual champion Jack Draper in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. At the Queen's Club Championships, Tiafoe had to retire in his 1R match against Rinki Hijikata.

At Wimbledon, however, Tiafoe fought back from a two-set deficit to make a remarkable comeback against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in the first round. He won a marathon match 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

2024 has not been a good season for Borna Coric. The former World No. 12 has not made any meaningful progress at any of the tournaments he has played barring the Open Sud de France, where he reached the final and lost to Alexander Bublik.

Coric did not play any ATP-level tournaments in the lead-up to Wimbledon. The Croatian mostly played at challenger events in the weeks leading up to the grass-court major. He secured a straight sets victory over Felipe Meligeni Alves in the first round 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric head-to-head

The pair have tied head-to-head record of 1-1. Tiafoe won their last match at this year's Australian Open in the 1R.

Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe Borna Coric

(Odds will be updated once available)

Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric prediction

Tiafoe had a grueling match in the first round. The American played a poor second set where he made 11 unforced errors and had a first-serve percentage below 50%. However, in the crunch fifth set, Tiafoe used his big serves to turn the match, serving at 81% and winning 86% of his first serve points.

Coric also relied on his first serve in his 1R match as he too, won over 80% of his first serve points. But a key point of difference for the Croatian was that he also won over 60% of his points on the second serve. For Tiafoe, the second-serve win percentage was below 50%.

This is the first time the two players will meet on grass. The return games will hold greater significance for both players, as both have been serving well. However, given the seeding and form, Tiafoe should be able to win the match.

Pick- Frances Tiafoe to win in four sets

