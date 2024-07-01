Wimbledon 2024: Grigor Dimitrov vs Shang Juncheng preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Grigor Dimitrov vs Shang Juncheng

Date: July 3, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Grigor Dimitrov vs Shang Juncheng preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov will take on Shang Juncheng in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon.

Dimitrov was drawn against Dusan Lajovic in the first round. The Bulgarian played an incredible first set, losing only four points on serve and breaking his opponent's serve once en route to claiming it.

Dimitrov broke Lajovic's serve at the start of the second set, and clung to the advantage until the end of the set to clinch it. The Serb put up a fight at the onset of the third set as he jumped to a 3-0 lead.

However, Dimitrov managed to get back on serve down the line to even the score. He made one final push towards the end, and broke Lajovic's serve in the 11th game to go 6-5 up. He fended off a break point while serving for the match to wrap up a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win.

Shang was up against qualifier Cristian Garin, who reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2022, in his opener. The two matched each other shot for shot for most of the first set.

Shang edged out Garin in the end by going on a three-game run to take the set. He carried the momentum into the second set as he went up 2-0 to kick things off. He didn't relinquish his lead at any point and nabbed another set.

The Chinese youngster secured the decisive break in the seventh game of the third set to go 4-3 up. He later held a match point on Garin's serve at 5-3 but the latter dug deep to get out of trouble. Shang then stepped up to close out the match, and after saving five break points, got the job done for a 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Shang Juncheng head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Shang Juncheng odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets

Total Games

Grigor Dimitrov







Shang Juncheng









(Odds will be added once they're available)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Shang Juncheng prediction

Shang Juncheng at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Both players got through their openers in straight sets. Dimitrov won 92 percent of his first serve points, and struck 45 winners against 23 unforced errors. Shang didn't lose his serve even once against Garin as he won 87 percent of points on the back of his first serve, and hit 38 winners compared to 28 unforced errors.

It was also Shang's maiden win at Wimbledon, making a victorious debut at the venue. However, the teenager will need to raise his level even further if he wants to give Dimitrov a tough time.

The Bulgarian is a veteran of the tour now, and is in the midst of a great season. He has won more than twice the number of matches than Shang this year. His wealth of experience is also going to give him a massive edge over his younger rival, which should be enough to push him into the next round.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets.

