Wimbledon 2024: Holger Rune vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (15) Holger Rune vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Date: July 4, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International | India- Disney+ Hotstar

Holger Rune vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview

Rune at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic 2024

Fifteenth seed Holger Rune will take on Thiago Seyboth Wild in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday.

Rune is gradually establishing himself as a serious competitor on the men's tour. He has had a mixed start to the season so far, garnering 23 wins from 36 matches and a second-place finish in the Brisbane International. The Dane also reached the semifinals in Montpellier, Acapulco, and Munich. He was two wins away from defending his title at the Munich Open, but couldn't fend off Jan Lennard Struff in the last four.

Rune entered Wimbledon on the back of a first-round exit in the Queen's Club Championships. Despite a valiant effort against Jordan Thompson, the Australian outlasted him in three sets, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3. The 21-year-old made amends in London and started his campaign with a potent win against Kwon Soon-woo. He defeated the Korean in one hour and 38 minutes, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Seyboth Wild at the Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Five

Meanwhile, Thiago Seyboth Wild has been the surprise package on the men's tour this year. He's chalked up 14 wins from 30 matches, including a quarterfinal run in the Rio Open and third-round appearances in Indian Wells and Miami. Despite a tough fight against Nicolas Jarry, he lost to the Chilean in a close three-set bout in Miami.

The 24-year-old entered Wimbledon on the back of a second-round exit in Eastbourne. He started his campaign with an inspiring comeback win against Paul Jubb in the first round, 1-6, 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4, 7-5. Seyboth Wild is making his first appearance in London this year.

Holger Rune vs Thiago Seyboth Wild head-to-head

The head-to-head between Rune and Seyboth Wild is locked at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Thiago Seyboth Wild odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -900 Thiago Seyboth Wild +525

Odds will be updated when available (remaining odds will be updated once available).

Holger Rune vs Thiago Seyboth Wild prediction

Rune at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Holger Rune is among the most talented youngsters on the men's tour. Despite a confident start to the season, he's been working towards being more consistent and amassing important results in his favor. The Dane won 95% of his first serve points and never faced a break point against Soon-woo in the first round.

Seyboth Wild, on the contrary, has stunned higher-ranked opponents such as Taylor Fritz and Lorenzo Musseti this year. He showed his grit and resilience to fight back from two sets to love against Jubb in the first round. The Brazilian has a steady all-around game and great awareness on the court.

Rune put in a solid shift at Wimbledon last year by reaching the quarterfinals. He'll be up against a tricky opponent in the second round who likes to play a fearless brand of tennis. The Dane should be able to dig deep and solve this riddle.

Pick: Rune to win in four sets.

