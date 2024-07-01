Wimbledon 2024: How bottom half of women's singles draw has fallen apart after Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka's shock withdrawals

Aryna Sabalenka became the biggest high-profile player to pull out of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships before the first round. She was joined by a few more seeded women's players in pulling out of the competition, most of whom were placed in the bottom half of the singles draw.

Aryna Sabalenka had hinted that she might not be in shape to play in the Wimbledon Championships but arrived in London nevertheless and was even seen hitting the practice court. However, lacking peak physical condition, she eventually withdrew from the tournament citing a shoulder issue.

Within a few hours of Aryna Sabalenka's announcement, Victoria Azarenka and Ekaterina Alexandrova also exited the Wimbledon Championships before their first-round matches due to a shoulder injury and an illness, respectively. Sabalenka was seeded No. 3, while Azarenka was seeded No. 21 and Alexandrova No. 22. They have been replaced by lucky losers Erika Andreeva, Elsa Jacquemot, and Renata Zarazua, respectively.

All three women were placed in the bottom half of the women's singles draw. Their withdrawal has opened the section even more, provided an opportunity for many players to make a deep run at SW19, and made sure that the grass slam will have two first-time semifinalists. Aryna Sabalenka reached the last four stage in London in 2021 and 2023, while Azarenka was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2011 and 2012.

In addition to these three players, No. 8 seed Qinwen Zheng and former Roland Garros finalist Karolina Muchova also exited the competition for the bottom half of the women's draw, further opening up that section.

Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, and Daria Kasatkina are prime SF candidates after Aryna Sabalenka's withdrawal

There are many high-ranked and promising players still left in the bottom half of the draw after Day 1 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Second seed Coco Gauff is yet to begin her campaign and will face compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the first round. Gauff is coming into the tournament after a semifinal run at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin and she will be eyeing a solid run in London after a disappointing first round exit last year.

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini is also placed in the bottom half. She defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo in a convincing fashion in the first round and will now face Greet Minnen in the second round. Paolini came to London after a semifinal finish at the Rothesay International (Eastbourne).

No. 14 seed Daria Kasatkina is the third prime candidate to reach her maiden Wimbledon semifinal. The Russian recently won the WTA 500 tournament in Eastbourne and faced little trouble dispatching an out-of-form Zhang Shuai in her first round clash. She will now face British wildcard Lily Miyazaki in the second round.

Apart from these three players, many more experienced campaigners in the bottom half of the draw possess the necessary skill set and quality to make a deep run at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. These include four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, former US Open champions Bianca Andreescu, Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens, last year's quarterfinalist and No. 12 seed Madison Keys, and No. 9 seed Maria Sakkari.

