Wimbledon 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic

Date: July 4, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will square off against Petra Martic in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday (July 4).

Swiatek was up against fellow Major champion Sofia Kenin in the first round. The Pole landed the first blow in the opening set to go up a break but her opponent broke back immediately.

However, Swiatek secured another break to go 3-1 up, and held on to the lead this time to claim the set. She broke Kenin's serve in the seventh game of the second set to lead 4-3. The American had an opportunity to get back on serve in the following game but wasted a break point to instead trail 5-3.

The match was all but over after that, with Swiatek soon closing out the proceedings for a 6-3, 6-4 win. She extended her unbeaten run to 20 matches with her latest victory.

Martic, meanwhile, took on home favorite Francesca Jones in the first round here. Cheered on by a vocal home crowd, the Brit came out the gate swinging as she jumped to a 3-0 lead in the opening set.

Martic bagged the next three games to even the score, only for Jones to go on another three-game run to clinch the set. The Croat didn't waste any time in getting back on track, and claimed the second set for the loss of only one game.

Jones struggled to counter Martic's gameplay in the decider as well. The latter broke her younger rival's serve twice to complete a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 comeback win.

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic head-to-head

Swiatek leads Martic 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at last year's Wimbledon in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -5000 +1.5 (-600) Over 17.5 (-125) Petra Martic

+1200 -1.5 (+350) Under 17.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic prediction

Petra Martic at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Swiatek subdued the ever-dangerous Kenin to win her first match of the grass season. This was her first match since winning her fourth French Open title last month.

Martic outplayed the young Jones to make a winning start to her campaign at the All England Club. After failing to win more than four games each in her first couple of matches against Swiatek, she challenged her a bit more when they crossed paths at last year's Wimbledon Championships.

However, Martic's variety proved to be no match for Swiatek in the end as she lost 6-2, 7-5. The latter has won 20 matches in a row, while the former has 10 wins throughout the season. While the Pole's 37-match winning streak also came to an end at Wimbledon a couple of years ago, Martic is unlikely to snap her current streak given her form.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

