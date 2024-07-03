Wimbledon 2024: Jack Draper vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (28) Jack Draper vs Cameron Norrie

Date: July 4, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Jack Draper vs Cameron Norrie preview

Jack Draper at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie will clash in an all-British showdown in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday (July 4).

Trending

Draper took on qualifier Elias Ymer in his opener on Monday. The pair traded breaks to start the match, after which they remained steady on serve over the next few games. The Brit lost some steam towards the end and dropped three games in a row, which cost him the set.

Draper was quick to get back on track and nabbed the next couple of sets to put himself in the driver's seat. Just when it looked like he was headed for a win, Ymer raised his level to capture the fourth set and force a decider.

However, Draper didn't let the match slip out of his hands and nipped Ymer's comeback in the bud. The Brit raced to a 4-1 lead in the final set, and remained in front until the end to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Norrie, meanwhile, was pitted against Facundo Diaz Acosta in his Wimbledon opener. The two were evenly matched for most of the first set, until the Brit pulled ahead in the end with a three-game run to take the set.

Norrie led by a break twice in the second set but Diaz Acosta found a way to get back on serve on both occasions. The former broke the latter's serve for the third time in the 11th game, and served out the set in the following game to take a two-set lead.

Norrie looked to be racing towards victory after going 4-1 up in the third set. However, neither player held serve for the rest of the set, with the Brit securing one final break in the ninth game for a 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 win.

Jack Draper vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Norrie leads Draper 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Miami Open in straight sets.

Jack Draper vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper

-275

N/A N/A Cameron Norrie

+210

N/A

N/A

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Draper earned a hard-fought win over Ymer to begin his quest for a maiden Major title. In a match lasting over three hours, the young Brit fired 54 winners compared to 40 unforced errors, and won 79 percent of his first-serve points.

While Norrie won his match in straight sets, Diaz Acosta did challenge him from time to time. He snapped his three-match losing skid with the win, and hit 22 winners against 34 unforced errors during the match.

While Norrie is a former Wimbledon semifinalist, he isn't in great form at the moment. He even lost to a player ranked outside the top 700 at the start of the grass swing. However, he has won both of his previous matches against his younger compatriot.

Draper won his maiden career title a few weeks ago, that too on grass. The 22-year-old's form makes him a safe bet to come through this all-British duel and score his first win over Norrie.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in four sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment