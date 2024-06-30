Match Details

Fixture: (28) Jack Draper vs (Q) Elias Ymer

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Tournament: Wimbledon, 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £ 50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & Espn, UK - BBC, Canada - TSN, India- Disney+Hotstar

Jack Draper vs. Elias Ymer preview

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

28th seed and home favorite Jack Draper will take on Elias Ymer from Sweden in the first round at 2024 Wimbledon. Draper has been having a breakthrough season in 2024. The young Brit made it to the semi-final of the Mexican Open, losing to Alex de Minaur.

Draper also performed well during the clay court season, reaching the quarterfinals at the Bavarian International before losing to Taylor Fritz. He had tough first-round matches, at both the majors. He had to play a five-set battle against Marcos Giron at the Australian Open. He lost to Tommy Paul in the next round. Similarly, Draper had to endure a five-set battle against Jesper de Jong. This time the result went against Brit.

The grass court season has been the highlight for Draper. He won his maiden ATP title at the Stuttgart Open, defeating former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the final. Draper also made it to the quarter-finals at the Queen's Club Championships, losing to Tommy Paul.

Elias Ymer has mostly played challengers in the season and qualifiers of ATP events. Unfortunately, for the Swede, he was not able to qualify for any of the ATP main draws before Wimbledon.

Ymer has played well to get past the qualifying stage to make it to the main draw of the 2024 Wimbledon. He won against Lukas Neumayer in straight sets in the first round. In the next round against Marco Trungelliti Ymer came back from a set down to win the match. He secured another straight-set victory against Sho Shimabukuro in the final round.

Jack Draper vs. Elias Ymer head-to-head

This will be the first time the players will face each other on the ATP Tour.

Jack Draper vs Elias Ymer odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper -2500 TBD TBD Elias Ymer +875 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs. Elias Ymer prediction

Draper is going through a purple patch of form. After securing his maiden title at Stuttgart, his quarter-final run at Queen's Club Championships included a win over defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz. His left-handed serve has been very effective on the surface as the Brit has won 86% of his first serve points on grass this year.

Ymer on the other hand has shown some glimpses of good form during the qualifiers. However, the Swede has not had a good season and has not regularly played at the highest level possible.

With the crowd behind him, Draper will be the overwhelming favorite in this match. The Brit is in great form and has the technical prowess to secure an easy victory over Ymer.

Pick- Jack Draper to win in straight sets

