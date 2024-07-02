Wimbledon 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini

Date: July 3, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini will clash in an all-Italian second-round showdown at the 2024 Wimbledon.

Sinner commenced his quest for a maiden title at the All England Club against Yannick Hanfmann. The Italian broke his opponent's serve once in each of the first two sets to claim them.

While Hanfmann was outplayed in the first set, he showed signs of a fightback in the second as he held a few break points across Sinner's service games. His efforts bore fruit in the third set as he raced to a 4-0 lead, and held on to it to capture the set.

However, Hanfmann couldn't sustain that level of play, while Sinner raised his. He got back on track and a lone break in the fourth set helped him register a 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Berrettini kicked off his campaign here against former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Marton Fucsovics. Neither player conceded any ground on serve in the first set, which led to a tie-break. The Italian came out on top in it to take the set.

The second set also went Berrettini's way as he broke Fucsovics' serve twice to clinch it. The latter got back on track as he nabbed the third set to keep himself in contention. However, the Italian nipped his comeback in the bud as he nabbed five games on the trot to score a 7-6 (3), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win.

Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

Sinner leads Berrettini 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Canadian Open in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -550

+1.5 (-1400)

Over 38.5 (-120)

Matteo Berrettini

+375

-1.5 (+575)

Under 38.5 (-115)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Matteo Berrettini at the 2024 Boss Open. (Photo: Getty)

Both overcame a third-set stumble to win their respective first-round duels. Sinner won 79 percent of his first serve points and blasted 47 winners against 30 unforced errors. Berrettini almost matched his compatriot's winner count as he struck 42 of his own, though his error count was lower.

Berrettini is a former runner-up at Wimbledon, losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final. He has won four titles on grass and reached another two finals, including one at the Boss Open this year.

Sinner captured his maiden career title on grass at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle a couple of weeks ago. He is also in the middle of a career-best season, with only three losses so far this year. Carlos Alcaraz is responsible for two of them, while Stefanos Tsitsipas managed to inflict the other defeat.

Berrettini remains a huge threat on grass but despite his success on the surface, he also performs poorly against higher-ranked players. He is 9-24 against top-10 players and has only three wins over them this decade. As such, Sinner will be expected to triumph in this all-Italian derby.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in four sets.

