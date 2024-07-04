Wimbledon 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: July 5, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Wimbledon.

Top seed Jannik Sinner will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon.

Trending

Sinner began his quest for a maiden title at the All England Club with a 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Yannick Hanfmann. He faced fellow Italian and former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

Neither player ceded any ground during their service games in the first set, which led to a tie-break. Sinner came out on top in it to take the set. He overcame a break deficit in the second set to force another tie-break, in which he gained the upper hand to take a two-set lead.

Berrettini finally made a breakthrough by breaking Sinner's serve twice in the third set to capture it. He also went up a break in the fourth set but the World No. 1 broke back immediately to level the score. Another tie-break soon came into the picture, and the 22-year-old brought an end to his older compatriot's journey with a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (4) win.

Kecmanovic beat Sumit Nagal in four sets to reach the second round, where he was up against 27th seed Tallon Griekspoor. The Serb lost the opening set, and the second set also almost slipped out of his grasp but he saved two set points to take it in the tie-break.

Griekspoor breezed through the third set as he conceded only one game to take the lead in the match. However, Kecmanovic raised his level and nabbed the next two sets to complete a 4-6, 7-6 (7), 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 comeback win.

Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Sinner leads Kecmanovic 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter after the latter retired in the second set during their second-round match at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters.

Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -2500

N/A N/A Miomir Kecmanovic

+950

N/A N/A

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Miomir Kecmanovic at the 2024 Wimbledon (Photo: Getty)

Sinner overcame a third-set stumble to oust Berrettini. He struck 32 winners compared to 25 unforced errors and won 82 percent of his first serve points. He also improved his yearly record to 40-3 with the win.

Kecmanovic lost in the first round of all Majors last year. He has performed considerably better this year, making the fourth round of the Australian Open, and now the third round here. He staged an impressive comeback to eliminate Griekspoor.

It was Kecmanovic's fifth win over a top-30 player this season. However, his record against top-10 opposition isn't that good, going 5-22 against them. As he is set to tackle the season's most in-form player, he will need to play the match of his life. However, given how Sinner has competed this year, and his perfect winning record over the Serb, this is likely to be another win for him.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment