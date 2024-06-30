Wimbledon 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Jelena Ostapenko vs (WC) Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: July 2, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Rothesay International. (Photo: Getty)

13th seed Jelena Ostapenko will go up against Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Ostapenko kicked off her grass swing at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham where she was the defending champion. Her title defence came to a swift end as she was knocked out by Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round.

The Rothesay International in Eastbourne was Ostapenko's next pit stop. While she lost to Katie Boulter in the second round, she didn't leave empty handed. She claimed the doubles title alongside Lyudmyla Kichenok by beating the top-seeded duo of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.

Tomljanovic, too, was in Birmingham for her first tournament on grass. She started her campaign with an easy 6-2, 6-1 win over Anna Blinkova, and then beat Zhu Lin and Leylah Fernandez in three sets to reach the semifinals.

Tomljanovic edged past Anastasia Potapova in a tight two-set match to reach her first final in over five years. She took on Yulia Putintseva in the summit clash, and lost to her in straight sets. She was supposed to compete in Eastbourne as well but withdrew from the tournament.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

Ostapenko leads Tomljanovic 3-1 in the head-to-head. The Latvian won their most recent encounter at the 2024 Australian Open in three sets.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko

-200

+1.5 (-500)

Over 21.5 (-120)

Ajla Tomljanovic

+155

-1.5 (+310)

Under 21.5 (-120)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2024 Rothesay Classic. (Photo: Getty)

Ostapenko's recent results in singles were quite inconsistent, and she has won only one match in the lead up to Wimbledon on grass. However, winning the doubles title in Eastbourne, her first in either discipline since February, should give her a much-needed confidence boost.

Tomljanovic missed the opportunity to claim her maiden WTA title after going down to Putintseva in the Birmingham final. She's trying to rebuild her career this year after a long injury hiatus.

Ostapenko and Tomljanovic are familiar rivals, having faced off four times before. The former has three wins in this match-up, though the latter's only victory in this rivalry came at the 2021 Wimbledon. The Latvian won their next encounter on grass in Eastbourne the following year.

Both have performed quite well at the All England Club in the past. Tomljanovic is a two-time quarterfinalist, while Ostapenko made the semifinals in 2018, and the quarterfinals a year before that. The Latvian's big-hitting style has put the Australian on the backfoot for most of this rivalry, and that could be the case yet again when they meet here.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.

