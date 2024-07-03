Wimbledon 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Daria Snigur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Jelena Ostapenko vs (Q) Daria Snigur

Date: Thursday, July 4

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN, UK - BBC, Canada - TSN, India - Disney+ Hotstar

Jelena Ostapenko vs Daria Snigur preview

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Eight

13th seed Jelena Ostapenko will take on Daria Snigur of Ukraine in the second round of Wimbledon 2024. The Latvian started the season on a great note as she won two WTA 500 titles at the Adelaide international and the Linz Open.

Reaching the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open (losing to Aryna Sabalenka), was the best result for Ostapenko in the clay season. The grass-court season did not start well for the former French Open champion, as she lost to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round of the Birmingham Classic, where she was the top seed.

Ostapenko then lost to Katie Boulter in the second round of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. At Wimbledon, the Latvian claimed a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round.

Daria Snigur has mostly played ITF tournaments in 2024. She managed to qualify for the main draw at the Australian Open but lost to Alycia Parks in the first round. The Ukrainian could not qualify for the French Open main draw.

During the grass-court season, she played only one event in the leadup to Wimbledon, at the Nottingham Open. The Ukrainian beat compatriot Marta Kostyuk in the first round before losing 6-2, 6-2 to Emma Raducanu in the round of 16.

Snigur made it to the main draw at Wimbledon for the very first time in her career following wins over Jil Teichmann, Katarina Zavatska and Zeynep Sonmez.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Daria Snigur head-to-head

This will be the maiden encounter between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Daria Snigur odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Daria Snigur +290 +1.5 (+110) TBD Jelena Ostapenko -400 -1.5 (-155) TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Daria Snigur prediction

In her 1R match against Tomljanovic, Ostapenko won 79% of her points on her first serve. The Latvian had an effective second serve, as she won over 50% of her points on the second serve as well. She attacked the second serve of her opponent during return games.

Ostapenko won 81% of the points off of her opponent's second serve. However, she made 9 double faults and 26 unforced errors during the match.

Snigur also won 74% of points on her first serve against Dodin in the 1R. The Ukranian bagelled her opponent in the second set, grabbing 5 of the 6 break point opportunities that she got.

Ostapenko as the seeded player, goes into this match as the favorite. However, given the Latvian's tendency to commit double faults and unforced errors might be opportunistic for Snigur whose break point conversion has been good. That said, the 27-year-old's superior experience could see her bag what could turn out to be a hard-foight win and reach the third round at Wimbledon 2024.

Pick- Ostapenko to win in three sets

