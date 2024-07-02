Wimbledon 2024: Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (32) Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart

Date: July 4, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart preview

Boulter at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

World No. 29 Katie Boulter will take on Harriet Dart in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships on Thursday.

Boulter has made a promising start to the season by garnering 22 wins from 34 matches, including title-winning runs in the San Diego Open and the Nottingham Classic. She also reached the fourth round of the Miami Open, where she lost to Victoria Azarenka in an absorbing bout, 7-5, 6-1.

Boulter entered Wimbledon on the back of a quarterfinal exit in Eastbourne. The Brit started her campaign with an emphatic win against Tatjana Maria in the first round, 7-6(6), 7-5. Boulter is one of the dark horses at Wimbledon and is poised to make a deep run.

Harriet Dart at the Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Harriet Dart, meanwhile, has made an appreciable start to the season so far. She's chalked up a semifinal run in the Transylvania Open and a quarterfinal appearance in the Eastbourne International. The 27-year-old outfoxed the likes of Marie Bouzkoca and Sofia Kenin in Eastbourne, but couldn't fend off Leylah Fernandez in the last eight.

Dart started her campaign in Wimbledon by cruising past Bai Zhuoxuan in the first round. She defeated the Chinese player in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.

Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart head-to-head

Boulter leads the head-to-head against Dart 2-0. She defeated the Brit most recently at the 2024 Nottingham Classic.

Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Boulter Harriet Dart

Odds will be updated when available.

Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart prediction

Boulter at the Rothesay Open Nottingham - Day Seven

Katie Boulter is among the most consistent players on the women's tour this year. She's already captured two titles and given higher ranked players such as Jessica Pegula, Jelena Ostapenko and Emma Navarro a run for their money. The Brit likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and has great anticipation skills on court.

Dart, on the contrary, underwent a rough patch during the claycourt swing, but has shown signs of recovery on grass. She won 71% of her first serve points and saved four crucial break points in the previous round. However, against a player like Boulter, she will need to play out of her skin and navigate past challenging situations on court.

Considering their results this year and their record at the Wimbledon Championships, Boulter is the clear favorite to come out on top. The 27-year-old is up for a challenge on most occasions and looks eager to make a strong impression this year. She should be able to secure her place in the third round.

Pick: Boulter to win in straight sets.

