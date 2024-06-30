Wimbledon 2024: Kei Nishikori vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Kei Nishikori vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: July 1, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Kei Nishikori vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Day Four: Nishikori at the The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori will take on Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships on Monday (July 1, 2024).

Nishikori has struggled to cope with injuries since the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. He's only featured at two events this year, the Miami Open and the 2024 French Open.

The Japanese started his campaign in Paris with a hard-fought win over Gabriel Diallo, but couldn't make his mark against Ben Shelton. He was forced to throw in the towel mid-way through the second round due to a sore right shoulder at the French Open.

Rinderknech at the 2024 Adelaide International: Day 2

Arthur Rinderknech, meanwhile, has played a lot of tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He clinched the Lille Challenger in February with a brilliant win over Joris De Loore in the finals. The Frenchman also reached the quarterfinals of the Lyon Open and Open 13 in Marseille, which were his best results on the main tour.

Rinderknech will enter Wimbledon on the back of a second-round loss in Stuttgart. He began his campaign by cruising past Alex Michelson but came up shy against Jan-Lennard Struff. The German outclassed him in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(0).

Kei Nishikori vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

The head-to-head between Nishikori and Rinderknech is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on court.

Kei Nishikori vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Kei Nishikori vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Nishikori at the 2024 French Open - Day 5

Kei Nishikori has put in the hard yards to compete again on the men's tour. The Japanese dealt with a potentially career-ending injury and is slowly finding his feet at the highest level. He has yet to hit top gear and play at his full potential on tour.

Rinderknech, on the contrary, is making his fourth appearance at Wimbledon this year and is yet to register a win at the All England Club. Grass hasn't been his strong suit, but the Frenchman reached the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships last year. He has a decent all-around game and likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis.

The London crowd can expect a gripping contest between the duo in the first round. Rinderknech's consistency and match fitness will tilt the tie in his favor, but considering their experience on grass and results at Wimbledon, Nishikori should be able to sneak through to the second round.

Pick: Nishikori to win in four sets.

