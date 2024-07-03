Wimbledon 2024: Leylah Fernandez vs Caroline Wozniacki preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (30) Leylah Fernandez vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki

Date: July 4, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Leylah Fernandez vs Caroline Wozniacki preview

Leylah Fernandez at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Leylah Fernandez will take on former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the second round of Wimbledon.

Fernandez arrived at the All England Club in good form, having finished as the runner-up at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne last week. She was up against Lucia Bronzetti in the first round here.

Fernandez went down an early break to fall behind 4-2 in the first set but swept the next four games to snatch the set from Bronzetti. She secured a break in the sixth game of the second set to go 4-2 up, and held serve after that to solidify her lead.

The Canadian held a match point on Bronzetti's serve at 5-2 but the latter fended it off to put the onus on her opponent to close out the proceedings. Fernandez did so with ease to secure a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Wozniacki sustained an injury at last week's Bad Homburg Open which forced her to retire from her quarterfinal match against Emma Navarro. One wondered how she would perform after the injury scare but she cleared up those doubts with a strong start to her Wimbledon campaign.

The Dane was drawn against qualifier Alycia Parks in the first round. Wozniacki broke her younger rival's serve at the start of the match, and didn't drop a single game from 3-2 onwards in the first set to register an easy 6-2, 6-0 win.

Leylah Fernandez vs Caroline Wozniacki head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Leylah Fernandez vs Caroline Wozniacki odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Leylah Fernandez

-165

+1.5 (-400)

2 sets (-200)

Caroline Wozniacki

+130

-1.5 (+260)

3 sets (+140)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Caroline Wozniacki prediction

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Wozniacki needed only 54 minutes to get past Parks in the previous round. She seemed completely fine after last week's injury, and was helped by her opponent's countless errors.

Fernandez was off to a slow start against Bronzetti but found her footing soon enough to take control of the reins. She won 80 percent of her first serve points and struck 21 winners against 17 unforced errors.

Fernandez won't give away any cheap errors like Parks, so Wozniacki will need to take some initiative to take the match away from her younger rival. The Canadian is able to do everything the Dane does and with the added advantage of youth on her side.

Fernandez has never been beyond the second round of Wimbledon. However, she has enjoyed considerable success during the grass swing so far, and is likely to continue her good run of form with a win over Wozniacki.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in straight sets.

