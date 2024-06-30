Wimbledon 2024: Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (30) Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Bronzetti

Date: July 1, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

Fernandez hits a forehand

30th seed Leylah Fernandez will take on Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Monday (July 1).

Fernandez has been in good form over the last eight months; the 21-year-old guided Canada to their maiden BJK Cup title in late 2023, and she also brought her WTA ranking from 60 to 25 during this period. She also recorded favorable results during this year's grasscourt swing, finishing runner-up at the Eastbourne International and reaching the last eight at the Birmingham Classic.

The Canadian previously reached the final of the 2021 US Open as a teenager, beating the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka en route. She was denied by fast-rising Emma Raducanu 4-6, 3-6 in the title match at Flushing Meadows.

Bronzetti, meanwhile, has put together a subpar campaign on the WTA Tour in 2024, dropping 20 of her 32 matches so far. The highlight of the World No. 81's season came last month at the 250-level event in Morocco, where she reached the quarterfinals.

Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

Fernandez and Bronzetti have never met on the pro tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez -450 -1.5 (-155) Over 20.5 (-110) Lucia Bronzetti +310 +1.5 (+110) Under 20.5 (-125)

All bets are sourced from BetMGM.

Leylah Fernandez vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

Lucia Bronzetti hits a slice

Fernandez is both one of the best shotmakers in the women's game and mentally strong — two qualities that helped her reach her maiden Major final at the US Open in 2021. The Canadian also has a good left-handed kick serve despite her 5'6" frame, which will help her get ahead in rallies at Wimbledon.

Bronzetti, meanwhile, also has a good shot selection and likes playing aggressively. The 25-year-old compliments her groundstrokes with her variety, with her drop shot being a huge weapon in her arsenal.

The keys for both players will be to get a good first serve in percentage and dominate from their respective forehands. That said, Fernandez does have the lefty advantage over her older opponent, which will most likely see her through to the second round at Wimbledon.

Pick: Fernandez in straight sets.

