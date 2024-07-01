Match Details

Fixture: (12) Madison Keys vs Wang Yafan

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Tournament: Wimbledon, 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN, UK - BBC, Canada - TSN, India- Disney+ Hotstar

Madison Keys vs Wang Yafan preview

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Seven

The second round of the 2024 Wimbledon will feature a match between 12th seed Madison Keys and Wang Yafan of China. Keys had a curtailed start to the 2024 season, as she missed the first part due to injury. She had early-round exits in the first few tournaments she played when she came back on the tour.

Trending

Keys's season turned around in the clay season. She made it to the semi-finals of the Madrid Open and the quarter-final of the Italian Open. On both occasions, she lost to Iga Swiatek. The American went on to win her eighth career title by winning the Internationaux de Strasbourg. She won against Danielle Collins in the final.

The grass court season also started on a good note for Keys. She reached the semi-finals of the Eastbourne International, losing to Leylah Fernandez. In the 1R of Wimbledon, Keys produced a high-class performance to beat Martina Trevisan of Italy.

Wang Yafan started the season with a decent run at the Australian Open. She reached the 3R, losing to fellow Chinese player Qinwen Zheng. She then reached the semi-finals of the Hua Hin Championships but lost to Zhu Lin. Barring these two results, Wang has not done anything of note in 2024.

The grass court season has not been good for Wang as she has struggled to make it to the main draw of events and has not won a single main draw match leading up to Wimbledon. However, in the 1R of the grass-court Major, she produced a fine performance to overcome Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Madison Keys vs Wang Yafan head-to-head

Madison Keys and Wang Yafan have never met on the WTA Tour and hence their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Madison Keys vs Wang Yafan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys Wang Yafan

(Odds will be updated once available)

Madison Keys vs Wang Yafan prediction

Serving big has always been the strength of Madison Keys. Even in her 1R match against Trevisan, Keys had a first-serve percentage of 71. Even on her second serve, Keys was able to win 74% of the points. While her groundstrokes were effective, she won only 40% of the net points.

Like Keys, Wang too relied on a high percentage of first serves to win against her opponent in the 1R. However, Wang managed to win a lot more points at the net, winning 69% of the net points.

Keys is the higher-ranked and seeded player. She has the experience of playing in a final of a Grand Slam. Her experience and powerful serve should give her the advantage to prevail in this match.

Pick- Madison Keys to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

"What a way to end Pride Month" - Daria Kasatkina's title triumph delights fans