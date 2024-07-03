Wimbledon 2024: Ons Jabeur vs Robin Montgomery preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Ons Jabeur vs (Q) Robin Montgomery

Date: Thursday, July 4

Tournament: Wimbledon, 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN, UK - BBC, Canada - TSN, India - Disney+ Hotstar

Ons Jabeur vs Robin Montgomery preview

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Last year's runner-up and tenth seed Ons Jabeur will take on Robin Montgomery of the USA in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon. 2024 has been an underwhelming season for Jabeur as the Tunisian has a 14-12 record for the season.

Trending

She got decent results in the clay season as she made the quarter-finals at the Madrid Open, losing to Madison Keys. She also made a run to the quarter-finals at the French Open, losing to Coco Gauff in three tight sets.

The grass courts had a similar theme for Jabeur as she made it to back-to-back quarter-finals at the Nottingham Open and the Berlin Ladies Open. She lost to Karolina Pliskova in Nottingham and had to retire from her match against Coco Gauff in Berlin. In the first round of Wimbledon, the former World No. 2 secured a comprehensive victory over Moyuka Uchijima.

Robin Montgomery has struggled to make it to the main draws of the WTA events in 2024. The American player has mostly played at the ITF level this season. She did not feature in the main draws of both the majors that have taken place this year.

However, playing on grass has turned around the fortunes for Montgomery. In the build-up to Wimbledon, the American entered the main draw of the Libema Open. She reached the quarter-final, losing to Ekaterina Aexandrova. During the Wimbledon qualifiers, Montegomery secured tough wins over Vitalia Diatchenko, Kamilia Rakhimova, and Valentina Ryser. In the main draw, Montgomery defeated Olivia Gadecki in straight sets in the 1R.

Ons Jabeur vs Robin Montgomery head-to-head

This will be the first time the two players will face each other.

Ons Jabeur vs Robin Montgomery odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -550 -1.5 (-175) TBD Robin Montgomery +350 +1.5 (+125) TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Robin Montgomery prediction

Jabeur has an all-round game that makes her a threat on any surface. Her forehand and serving prowess are some of the key aspects of her playing style. However, it is the use of the drop shots, especially on the backhand wing that makes the Tunisian a unique player to play against. Jabeur served impeccably as she lost just six points while serving in her 1R match.

Montgomery relied on her serve in the 1R as she won 70% of her points behind her first serve. The returning numbers were decent, as she managed to break her opponent's serve three times in the match. However, the American made 22 unforced errors during that match.

Jabeur enters this match as the outright favorite. She is a two-time finalist and has a 74% win record at the grass-court major. Her form, especially her serving, gives her a considerable advantage in this clash.

Pick- Jabeur to win in straight sets.

