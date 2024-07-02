Wimbledon 2024: Paula Badosa vs Brenda Fruhvirtova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Paula Badosa vs Brenda Fruhvirtova

Date: July 3, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Paula Badosa vs Brenda Fruhvirtova preview

Paula Badosa at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa will take on Brenda Fruhvirtova in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon.

Badosa was drawn against last year's French Open finalist Karolina Muchova in the first round. An early break of serve paved the way for the Spaniard to surge ahead 3-0. She kept her opponent at bay until the end to claim the opener.

Badosa struck at the start of the second set to go up a break. Muchova had five break points to get back on serve in the fourth game but wasted them all. It proved to be costly as the Spaniard snagged another break to lead 5-1. She served out the match soon after that for a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Fruhvirtova faced fellow teen star Mirra Andreeva in the opening round. The Czech youngster was outplayed in the first set as her opponent reeled off six straight games to take the set.

It looked like Andreeva would run away with the match after she went 3-0 up in the second set. However, Fruhvirtova had other ideas as she swept the next six games to capture the set and force a decider.

There were five straight service breaks in the third set, with Fruhvirtova gaining the upper hand to lead 4-2. A hold of serve in the seventh game put her one game away from a win. She then broke Andreeva's serve one last time to wrap up a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback win.

Paula Badosa vs Brenda Fruhvirtova head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Paula Badosa vs Brenda Fruhvirtova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Paula Badosa

-250 +1.5 (-650) 2 sets (-210)

Brenda Fruhvirtova

+195 -1.5 (+375) 3 sets (+150)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Paula Badosa vs Brenda Fruhvirtova prediction

Brenda Fruhvirtova at the 2024 Miami Open. (Photo: Getty)

Fruhvirtova's main draw debut at Wimbledon was off to a memorable start as she staged a valiant fightback to oust Andreeva. The Czech player looked down and out in the second set and even struggled with some breathing issues. However, she seemed sorted after a medical time-out and played some fine tennis.

Badosa wasn't tested as such by Muchova, who's still in the early stages of her comeback after a 10-month injury hiatus. The Spaniard saved all six break points that she faced throughout the match, and struck 17 winners against 12 unforced errors.

While this will be their first meeting in singles, they got a taste of each other's games last year when they crossed paths at the Madrid Open in doubles. Badosa won that encounter, and given her experience and record at Wimbledon, she's likely to end the young Fruhvirtova's journey at the All England Club as well.

Pick: Paula Badosa to win in straight sets.

