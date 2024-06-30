Wimbledon 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Sebastian Korda vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Tournament: Wimbledon, 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN, UK - BBC, Canada - TSN, India- Disney+ Hotstar

Sebastian Korda vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview

Sebastian Korda

20th seed Sebastian Korda will square off against lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday, July 2.

Korda has had a mixed season in 2024 so far. In the first part of the season, the American only made one decent run at the Dubai Tennis Championships where he was forced to retire against Andrey Rublev. Besides that, Korda has mostly lost in the early rounds at the tournaments he played during that period.

The 23-year-old made it to the third round at the year's first two majors. He lost to Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open and was eliminated by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open.

However, the grasscourt season saw a turn of fortunes for Korda, as he reached the final of the Libema Open and the semifinal of the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard played at the challenger events mostly in the early part of the 2024 season. The French player could not qualify for the main draw at the Australian Open, falling to Hugo Grenier in the last qualifying round.

However, the claycourt season was successful for Perricard, as he won his first ATP title at the Lyon Open, winning against Tomas Etcheverry in the final. At the French Open, he lost against David Goffin in the first round after a tough five-set battle.

During the grasscourt season, Perricard made it to the main draws at Queen’s Club and the Stuttgart Open but lost in the second and first rounds, respectively. At Wimbledon, he won his first two Qualifier rounds against Ugo Blanchet and Antoine Escoffier but lost in the final round against Maxime Janvier. However, the Frenchman got a chance to play in the main draw, due to the withdrawal of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Sebastian Korda vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the pair on the ATP Tour so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard odds

Sebastian Korda vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard prediction

Korda has been playing a high level of tennis on the grass. The American has relied on his big serve to win a majority of the points and has been aggressive against his opponents's second serve. His playing style with the two-handed backhand has been effective on the faster surface.

Perricard has turned his season dramatically with his maiden ATP title. The victory will give the Frenchman confidence going into his first Wimbledon main draw match. His one-handed backhand might prove effective in returning the Korda serve.

Given the American's form on grass, he has the upper hand going into this match. Korda also has the experience of playing in the later stages of a Grand Slam, which adds to his advantage.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.

