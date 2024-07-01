Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Gael Monfils

Date: July 3, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Stan Wawrinka vs Gael Monfils preview

Wawrinka at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka will take on Gael Monfils in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday (July 3).

Wawrinka has only featured at select events on the main tour this year. He's had a mediocre season so far, amassing four wins from eight matches, including a second-round appearance at the French Open.

The Swiss veteran started his campaign in Paris with a solid win against Andy Murray, but couldn't fend off Pavel Kotov in the second round. He outclassed Charles Broom in the first round of the Wimbledon championships, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

Gael Monfils at the 2024 French Open - Day 5

Gael Monfils, meanwhile, has chalked up 17 wins from 31 matches, including semifinal appearances at the Qatar Open and the Mallorca Tennis Championships. Despite winning the first set against Alejandro Tabilo, he fell to the Chilean in a close encounter, 6-2, 2-6, 6-7(3) in Mallorca.

The Frenchman started his campaign in London with an emphatic win against Adrian Mannarino. He outfoxed the 22nd seed in four sets, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Monfils will be keen to make a significant impact at the Wimbledon Championships.

Stan Wawrinka vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

The head-to-head between Wawrinka and Monfils is poised at 3-3. They last met in the final at Rotterdam in 2019, with Monfils coming out trumps.

Stan Wawrinka vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka Gael Monfils

Odds will be updated when available.

Stan Wawrinka vs Gael Monfils prediction

Two veterans will battle it out for a place in the third round of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday. While Wawrinka cruised past his opponent in the first round, Monfils held his nerve to get the job done in four sets.

The Swiss fired 11 aces and won 74% of his first serve points against Broom. He also won a healthy percentage of points at the net, showcasing his ability to keep the points short on the front foot.

Monfils, on the contrary, also served well, winning 76% of his first serve points. He also converted 5 of 12 break points against Mannarino in the first round. Against a player like Wawrinka, he will need to bring his A-game and convert half chances at regular intervals.

Considering their record on grass and recent results at Wimbledon, there's isn't a lot that separates the two. Monfils' match fitness and ability to find a winner in tough situations should help him secure a third round berth in London.

Pick: Monfils to win in four sets.

