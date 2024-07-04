Wimbledon 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: Thursday, July 4

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS, & ESPN International | India - Star Network

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at Wimbledon

Tsitsipas is one of the better players on the ATP Tour on clay. However, he is not very comfortable playing on grass. The Greek won the Monte-Carlo Masters this season and reached the quarterfinals of the French Open. He started his grass-court season at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle as the sixth seed and reached the second round before losing 6-4, 6-4 to Jan-Lennard Struff

Trending

The 25-year-old Greek started on a promising note at Wimbledon this year. He beat Taro Daniel of Japan 7-6 (5) 6-4 7-5 in the first round last Tuesday, July 2. It was a comfortable win for Tsitsipas that should give him some confidence going into his next match.

Ruusuvuori, meanwhile, has had an ordinary season so far. He lost in the first round of French Open and the second round of the Rothesay International on grass. The Finn did not have it that easy in his first match at Wimbledon either.

He triumphed over Mackenzie McDonald of the United States 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 5-7 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 in the first round. The match could have gone either way, with McDonald missing out on an opportunity to win it. However, Ruusuvuori is a solid player on his day and can trouble the big guns.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

The two players have faced off just twice on the tour so far, with Tsitsipas winning both of those matches. Their last encounter came in the second round of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, with the Greek winning 7-5, 6-1

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games Stefanos Tsitsipas -550 -1.5 (-250) Over 37.5 (-135) Emil Ruusuvuori +360 +1.5 (+170) Under 37.5 (-105)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Rusuvuori prediction

As mentioned earlier, Tsitsipas is not very comfortable playing on grass. He does not get enough time on the surface to set up hitting his backhand. Hence, his opponents tend to target his backhand with more success on grass.

It can be assumed safely that Ruusuvuori will also do the same on Thursday. Both players are also capable of serving big. Tsitsipas fired 15 aces in his opening match, while Ruusuvuori hit 14. However, Tsitsipas’s serve and forehand should be enough to seal a victory in the match. Ruusuvuori might be able to take a set off the Greek, but should not be able to win the match in the end.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in four sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment