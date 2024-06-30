Match Details

Fixture: (11) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taro Daniel

Date: Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £ 50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & Espn | India - Disney+Hotstar | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN |

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taro Daniel preview

11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Taro Daniel in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon. The Greek has made some decent runs in the 2024 season, without winning too many titles. Tsitspas made the semi-final at the Los Cabos Open, losing to Casper Rudd and the quarter-final at the Mexican Open losing to Alex de Minaur. The clay court season saw the former World No. 3 have better results. He won the Monte-Carlo Masters, beating Casper Ruud in the final. He made the final in Barcelona but lost to Ruud on this occasion.

Tsitsipas was one of the top seeds in both majors. He was the seventh seed but lost against Taylor Fritz in R4 at the Australian Open. At the French Open, he was comprehensively beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

The grass court season has not been good for Tsitsipas. He played only at the Terra Wortmann Open on grass this year, where he lost against Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.

Taro Daniel started the 2024 season on a good note as he made the final of the ASB Classic, losing to Alejandro Tabilo. Since then the Japanese player has not made any deep runs at any of the events he has played. At times, he has struggled to even make it to the main draws of the ATP events.

The grass season has seen Daniel play only two matches on the surface, losing both of them. He lost in the opening round at the Queen's Club Championships and the Mallorca Championships. He lost against Taylor Fritz and Roberto Bautista Agut in those matches.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head 1-0. The Greek won the only match between the pair in Tokyo in 2018.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taro Daniel odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taro Daniel +750 TBD TBD Stefanos Tsitsipas -1600 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taro Daniel prediction

Tsitsipas has seen a drop in his rankings in 2024. He finished the 2023 season ranked 6th, but currently is out of the top 10. Grass remains his weaker surface. He has only one title on the surface, winning the Mallorca championships in 2022. The Greek has an 8-6 record at Wimbledon, and he had his best result last year, reaching the fourth round, where he lost to Christopher Eubanks.

Taro Daniel is on an 8-14 record in 2024. Barring one tournament the Japanese player has found it difficult to win matches on the tour. His only career title came way back in 2018.

Tsitspas will be the overwhelming favorite in this match. The Greek has the experience of playing in Grand Slam finals and has the power and finesse in his game to overpower his opponent.

Pick - Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets

