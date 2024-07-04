Wimbledon 2024: Tommy Paul vs. Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Tommy Paul vs (23) Alexander Bublik

Date: Friday, July 5

Tournament: Wimbledon, 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN, UK - BBC, Canada - TSN, India - Disney+ Hotstar

Tommy Paul vs. Alexander Bublik preview

The third round of the 2024 Wimbledon will feature a match between 12th seed Tommy Paul and 23rd seed Alexander Bublik. Tommy Paul has reached three finals in the 2024 season. He started the season with consecutive finals at the Dallas Open and the Delray Beach Open. He won the title in the former, defeating Marcos Giron in the final.

Tommy Paul also made it to the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open and the Italian Open. He lost against Daniil Medvedev and Nicolas Jarry respectively.

Paul entered the 2024 Wimbledon with a 6-1 record on grass in 2024. He won the Queen's Club Championships, getting past Lorenzo Musetti in the final.

At the 2024 Wimbledon, Paul had a tough four-setter against Pedro Martinez in the first round to begin his campaign. In the second round, Paul played a match over three hours and five sets against Otto Virtanen. The American player had to rally around and win the last two sets to win a tough encounter.

Alexander Bublik won the title at the Open Sud de France, defeating Borna Coric in the final. He also reached the final of the Dubai Tennis International, losing against Ugo Humbert. Bublik also reached the semi-finals of the Brisbane International and the Lyon Open. He lost against Jack Draper and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in those matches.

In the grass season, Bublik reached the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open where he had to retire mid-match against Lorenzo Musetti. At Wimbledon, Bublik had to win his first match against Jakub Mensik after losing the first two sets. The Kazakh secured a straight-sets victory over Arthur Cazaux in the second round.

Tommy Paul vs. Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Paul leads the head-to-head 1-0, winning the only encounter at Rotterdam in 2021.

Tommy Paul vs. Alexander Bublik odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -155 TBD TBD Alexander Bublik +120 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs. Alexander prediction

Paul won 72% of his service points against Virtanen in the previous round. However, it was the return wing where the American player faltered. Paul only won 34% of the return points. His net play also left scope for improvement as he won 59% of the net points after coming to the net 37 times in the match.

Bublik won 94% of his points on his first serve, hitting 19 aces in the match. The 23rd seed took advantage of the opponent's second serve winning 60% of the return points on the second serve. Bublik won 81% of his net points which shows, that the Kazakh is effective in net play and baseline groundstrokes.

Paul's return has been an issue, and Bublik lost just 3 points on his first serve in the previous issue. This key battle will determine the outcome of the match. Given the American's high seeding, and the fact that he has won a grass-court title this season, Paul will start as the favorite in this match.

Pick- Paul to win in four sets.

