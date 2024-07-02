Wimbledon 2024: Tommy Paul vs Otto Virtanen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Tommy Paul vs (Q) Otto Virtanen

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second-Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Tommy Paul vs Otto Virtanen preview

Tommy Paul at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Twelfth seed Tommy Paul will square off against Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, July 3.

Paul entered Wimbledon on the back of an impressive week at the Queen's Club, where he lifted the biggest title of his career. He picked up a couple of routine victories over Sebastian Baez and Alejandro Tabilo in the opening two rounds before surviving a three-set epic 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 against an in-form Jack Draper in the quarterfinals. He booked his spot in the finals with a convincing 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over compatriot Sebastian Korda. Paul triumphed in straight sets against Lorenzo Musetti in the final to seal his first-ever ATP 500 title.

Paul kicked off his Wimbledon campaign against Pedro Martinez. He coasted through the opening two sets but the Spaniard fought back to take the third. Another stellar showing from the baseline in the fourth set saw Paul seal a 6-2, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win.

The 147th-ranked Virtanen, meanwhile, opened his Wimbledon campaign in the qualifiers. He was taken the distance by Franco Agamenone and Alexander Ritschard in the opening two rounds. He then beat Roman Andres Burruchaga 6-1, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4) in the final round of qualifying to seal a berth in the main draw.

Virtanen took on Rothesay International runner-up Max Purcell in the opening round of the Championships. An emphatic 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory saw the Finn pick up his first-ever Grand Slam main draw win.

Tommy Paul vs Otto Virtanen head-to-head

Tommy Paul and Otto Virtanen are yet to face off in professional competition so their head-to-head is currently 0-0.

Tommy Paul vs Otto Virtanen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -1000 - - Otto Virtanen +550 - -

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Otto Virtanen prediction

Otto Virtanen at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Paul has been in scintillating form on the grass this year and looks to have carried that momentum into SW19. He was brilliant in his opener bar the minor hiccup in the third set. An excellent display on serve saw him hit 10 aces and win 25 points on his second serve. His net play was incredibly effective too and could be a real force to be reckoned with going forward.

Virtanen, on the contrary, scrapped his way through the qualifiers that saw him survive two three-setters. His open round in stark contrast was a walk in the park. He was excellent on serve, winning 80% of points behind his first serve. He was equally effective on the return, converting five break-point opportunities out of twelve. His forehand reaped rewards in his opener and will be a major weapon going forward.

Paul should make it through this encounter in straight sets given his big match experience and current run of form. Virtanen has been in good form himself, but he might just run out of gas at this point. He's played four matches and thirteen sets at the Championships this year. That said, it's been a great run already for the 23-year-old Finn.

Pick: Paul to win in straight sets.

