Wimbledon 2024: Elsa Jacquemot vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (LL) Elsa Jacquemot vs Sloane Stephens

Date: July 1, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Elsa Jacquemot vs Sloane Stephens preview

Elsa Jacquemot at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Lucky loser Elsa Jacquemot and Sloane Stephens will clash in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon.

Jacquemot made the semifinals of the ITF event in Ilkley to begin her campaign on grass. She then arrived at Wimbledon with an aim to qualify for the main draw. She rallied from a set down to oust Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the first qualifier.

Jacquemot then edged past Chloe Pacquet in a tight two-set match to move into the final round of qualifying. Up against Olivia Gadecki for a spot in the main draw, she fell to her in three sets. However, Victoria Azarenka, Stephens' intended first-round opponent, withdrew an hour before the match, which opened up a lucky loser spot for her.

Stephens' first tournament on grass was the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham. She started her campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Yuan Yue. She faced Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round and lost to her 6-4, 6-2.

Stephens then headed to Eastbourne for the Rothesay International. However, her fortunes didn't improve as she was beaten soundly by Emma Raducanu in the first round. She performed better in doubles and made it to the quarterfinals with Ashlyn Krueger.

Elsa Jacquemot vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Elsa Jacquemot vs Sloane Stephens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elsa Jacquemot







Sloane Stephens









(Due to Azarenka's last minute withdrawal, odds for this match aren't available yet)

Elsa Jacquemot vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Sloane Stephens at the 2024 Rothesay Classic. (Photo: Getty)

Stephens and Azarenka's 10th meeting was put off after the latter withdrew due to a shoulder injury. Coincidentally, another Belarusian, Aryna Sabalenka, pulled out of the tournament due to the same reason earlier in the day.

Stephens and Azarenka's rivalry leaned 5-4 in the latter's favor. The former World No. 1 always put the American under the pressure, and it was a rough opening round draw for both players.

However, Stephens will certainly fancy her odds of getting over the finish line against Jacquemot. The 21-year will be making her main draw debut at Wimbledon. Additionally, she has been past the first round of a Major only once in five prior appearances.

Jacquemot won the junior French Open four years ago but hasn't made a successful transition to the WTA Tour just yet. Stephens' isn't in top form by any means at the moment but against an inexperienced adversary, she should be able to get the job done.

Pick: Sloane Stephens to win in straight sets.

