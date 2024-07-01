Wimbledon 2024 weather: Forecast for each day and what to expect during the fortnight in London

The London weather is known for its unpredictability. Wimbledon 2024 could face weather interruptions as London is forecasted to receive rainfall in the next two weeks.

The Center Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club has a retractable roof, enabling the players to continue despite rain. However, the matches on the other courts are expected to be delayed or rescheduled if the rain persists.

While the weather is clear for the initial two days, there could be some showers on Wednesday, 3 July and Friday, 5 July. The weather will start to clear up during the second week of the tournament but we could see some showers during the final two days of the championship.

Trending

The tournament is expcted to start with clear skies and a gentle breeze, on 1 July. The weather is expected to be chillier than usual, with temperatures ranging around 20°C though they could go as low as 12°C during the nights.

The temperature is expected to rise during the latter half of the tournament with a high of around 24°C and a minimum of 14°C. The breeze across the stadium and overcast conditions could make it tough for the players as the temperature will feel a lot chillier than expected.

Rain is predicted on Wednesday and Friday during the first week and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the second. However, it will only be a passing shower and the matches on the outside courts could be delayed for a bit. The tournament schedule is expected to remain unchanged and the matches are not under threat of being rescheduled.

With rain expected on Saturday, 13 July and Sunday, 14 July, the women's and men's singles final could be played under a closed roof.

Rain expected to affect Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been drawn in the same half of the draw and could potentially face each other in the semi-final. The two ATP stars have won the last two Grand Slams of the season and will be the favorites again at Wimbledon.

Sinner and Alcaraz are expected to play on Centre Court so rain delays will not affect them. However, a closed roof could be a big factor in their progression in the competition. Sinner and Alcaraz both enjoy playing with an open roof which better suits their game.

With rain expected on five of their potential seven-match days at Wimbledon, the duo will have to get used to playing with the roof closed throughout the tournament. Their potential opponents competing on the outside courts could suffer rain delays and reschedules.

The weather forecast and rain could play a big role during the Wimbledon Championships in 2024. The top-seeded players will have the advantage of playing under the roof on Center Court, but the other players are expected to suffer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

"What a way to end Pride Month" - Daria Kasatkina's title triumph delights fans