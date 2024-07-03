Wimbledon 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule and live-streaming details in India

The Wimbledon 2024 Championships got underway on Monday, July 1, at the All England Club in London, Great Britain. Multiple Indian players are a part of the mega event in London.

India’s top-ranked men’s singles player Sumit Nagal made his debut in the main draw. He went down against World No. 53 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in four sets.

Moving to the men’s doubles event, Indian tennis ace player Rohan Bopanna will play alongside Matthew Ebden from Australia. The second seeds will compete against Adrian Mannarino and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France.

It’s important to note that the reigning Australian Open champions Bopanna and Ebden reached the semi-finals at the Wimbledon Championships in 2023.

India’s N Sriram Balaji will partner Luke Johnson of Great Britain in the men’s doubles event against reigning French Open champions Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo in the first round.

Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti from France will lock horns with Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia have already bowed out of the competition with a straight-sets loss to Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar from Spain.

Wimbledon 2024: TV Schedule

Tuesday, July 2

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round

Wednesday, July 3

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round

Thursday, July 4

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round

Friday, July 5

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round

Saturday, July 6

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round

Sunday, July 7

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round

Monday, July 8

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round

Tuesday, July 9

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Wednesday, July 10

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Thursday, July 11

Gentlemen's Doubles Semi-finals

Ladies' Singles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Final

Friday, July 12

Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals

Ladies' Doubles Semi-finals

July 13, Saturday

Ladies' Singles Final

Gentlemen's Doubles Final

Sunday, July 14

Gentlemen’s Singles Final

Ladies' Doubles Final

Wimbledon 2024: When to watch?

The Wimbledon Championships 2024 got underway on Monday, July 1, and will conclude on Sunday, July 14.

Wimbledon 2024: Where to watch?

Live streaming of Wimbledon 2024 is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Wimbledon matches are also telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels for fans in India.

