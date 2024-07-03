Wimbledon 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule and live-streaming details in India

The Wimbledon 2024 Championships got underway on Monday, July 1, at the All England Club in London, Great Britain. Multiple Indian players are a part of the mega event in London.
India’s top-ranked men’s singles player Sumit Nagal made his debut in the main draw. He went down against World No. 53 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in four sets.
Moving to the men’s doubles event, Indian tennis ace player Rohan Bopanna will play alongside Matthew Ebden from Australia. The second seeds will compete against Adrian Mannarino and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France.
It’s important to note that the reigning Australian Open champions Bopanna and Ebden reached the semi-finals at the Wimbledon Championships in 2023.
India’s N Sriram Balaji will partner Luke Johnson of Great Britain in the men’s doubles event against reigning French Open champions Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo in the first round.
Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti from France will lock horns with Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia have already bowed out of the competition with a straight-sets loss to Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar from Spain.
Wimbledon 2024: TV Schedule
Tuesday, July 2
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round
Wednesday, July 3
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round
Thursday, July 4
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round
Friday, July 5
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round
Saturday, July 6
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round
Sunday, July 7
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round
Monday, July 8
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round
Tuesday, July 9
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals
Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals
Wednesday, July 10
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals
Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals
Thursday, July 11
Gentlemen's Doubles Semi-finals
Ladies' Singles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles Final
Friday, July 12
Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals
Ladies' Doubles Semi-finals
July 13, Saturday
Ladies' Singles Final
Gentlemen's Doubles Final
Sunday, July 14
Gentlemen’s Singles Final
Ladies' Doubles Final
Wimbledon 2024: When to watch?
The Wimbledon Championships 2024 got underway on Monday, July 1, and will conclude on Sunday, July 14.
Wimbledon 2024: Where to watch?
Live streaming of Wimbledon 2024 is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Wimbledon matches are also telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels for fans in India.
