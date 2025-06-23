Wimbledon 2025: 5 players to watch out for in women's singles qualifiers, ft. Bianca Andreescu and Taylor Townsend

Next month will mark the beginning of Wimbledon - the third Grand Slam tournament of the year. While several players in the top 100 of the WTA rankings are ensured a direct entry into the main draw at SW19, 128 other players will vie for 14 qualifying spots in women's singles at Roehampton.

Ad

The women's singles qualifying event will begin later this week and promises to be a cracker, with several past top players in the mix. Below we take a look at five of the most dangerous prospects competing for a main draw berth at Wimbledon:

#5 Aliaksandra Sasnovich

World No. 108 Aliaksandra Sasnovich has made seven career appearances in the main draw of the grasscourt Major, with her career-best result having come in 2018 when she reached the fourth round. Over the last few years, the Belarusian has slowed down considerably and is a far shout from her past self at the age of 31.

Ad

Trending

That said, the veteran can still cause some damage in the women's singles qualifiers, owing to both her experience and aggressive style of play. She will be determined to play in the main draw of her first Major event yet in 2025 at Wimbledon, having exited in the qualifiers at the Australian Open and the French Open.

#4 Kaja Juvan

Kaja Juvan looks on at French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Slovenia's Kaja Juvan was one of the biggest prospects on the WTA Tour at the start of the 2020s decade. However, there was trouble in paradise soon after as she took a brief hiatus from tennis in 2023 after revealing that her father had passed away. Although she came back a few months later, the former World No. 58 was not the same anymore and struggled with consistent results.

Ad

Currently ranked well outside the women's top 200, the 24-year-old endured another injury break last year. She does seem to be finally fit though, and even reached the final of the Challenger-level event in Saint-Malo, France, where she succumbed to former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka. The Slovenian's game is well-suited to faster, lower-bouncing surfaces like grass, which will allow her to go far at Wimbledon.

#3 Taylor Townsend

Taylor Townsend won the Wimbledon women's doubles title partnering with Katerina Siniakova last year in emphatic fashion. As far as singles is concerned, though, the American has only played in the main draw at SW19 on four occasions (2014, 2018-19, 2024). The 29-year-old has spread out her talents in singles at Majors lately, having played first-round matches at all four tournaments in the last year.

Ad

Moreover, World No. 98 Townsend's quick-strike game which requires her to make regular forays into the net suits the grass at the All England Club well. She has recorded some favorable results this year, reaching the third round of the Miami Open in March against all odds.

#2 Alize Cornet (upset Iga Swiatek en route to Wimbledon 4R in 2022)

Alize Cornet hits a forehand at Italian Open | Image Source: Getty

Earlier this year, Alize Cornet announced her comeback to pro tennis at the age of 35. While the Frenchwoman has been winless in her return since then, she will be happy to play at Wimbledon again considering she has notched some of her career's best wins at the tournament.

Ad

In 2014, Cornet downed then-five-time Wimbledon titlist Serena Williams from a set down before going out in the Round of 16. Eight years later, the former World No. 11 would repeat her feat by beating a red-hot World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round. Overall, the French veteran has made 16 main-draw appearances at SW19 from 2007 to 2023.

#1 Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu prepares to return a ball | Image Source: Getty

Bianca Andreescu has suffered a fall from grace in the last few years after multiple bouts with injuries. The 2019 US Open champion was seemingly on her way back up the WTA rankings this year, but had to face time off due to an emergency appendectomy procedure. Since then, she has tumbled down to 147th in the world and had to play in qualifying at the French Open last month, where she exited in the first qualifying round.

Andreescu can perhaps take respite in the fact that she has reached the third round of Wimbledon in her last two appearances (2023-24). The Canadian's aggressive game would help her stand her own ground during the qualifying event at Roehampton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More