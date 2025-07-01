Wimbledon 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 3 ft. Leylah Fernandez, Frances Tiafoe

Day 3 (Wednesday, July 2) of Wimbledon 2025 will mark the start of the second round. The exodus of seeded players continued on Tuesday, with more top players failing to clear the first hurdle.

Third seed Jessica Pegula became the first top five player to be eliminated following her 6-2, 6-3 loss at the hands of Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti, a semifinalist here a year ago, was shown the door in the first round as well, losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili. Fifth seed Zheng Qinwen also bit the dust.

Denis Shapovalov, Marta Kostyuk and Alex Michelsen were some of the other seeded players to crash out in the first round. With this being a rather upset-heavy edition, here are five seeded players who could potentially lose their second-round matches on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025:

#5. Ashlyn Krueger (31st seed)

Ashlyn Krueger at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ashlyn Krueger got her Wimbledon campaign up and running with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Mika Stojsavljevic. It marked her first win at the venue and her first main draw win on grass this year. However, with veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova waiting for her in the second round, her journey here could come to an end.

Pavlyuchenkova is a former quarterfinalist at the All England Club, making the last eight in 2016. She took down Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round, and while she hasn't been at her best this season, it doesn't take too long for a seasoned player to rediscover their lost spark.

#4. Madison Keys (6th seed)

Madison Keys at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Madison Keys survived a tough test from Elena-Gabriela Ruse in her opener here, staging a comeback to beat her younger rival 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5. She will face another tricky player, World No. 37 Olga Danilovic, in the second round. The Serb didn't drop her serve even once over the course of her 6-2, 6-4 win over Zhang Shuai in the first round.

Danilovic has upset at least one seeded player in the previous two Majors. She ousted 25th seed Liudmila Samsonova and seventh seed Jessica Pegula from the Australian Open, and followed it up with a win over 27th seed Leylah Fernandez at the French Open. Given her scalps this year, Keys should be on high alert.

#3. Taylor Fritz (5th seed)

Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Taylor Fritz needed two days to win his first-round duel against the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. After losing the first two sets, he bounced back to level the proceedings by claiming the next two sets. However, his comeback bid came to halt as the proceedings were brought to a halt due to the tournament's curfew rules on Monday night.

When the play resumed on Tuesday, Fritz picked up from where he left off to complete a 6-7 (6), 6-7 (8), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4 comeback win. He will face Gabriel Diallo in the second round, who has been in pretty good form throughout the grass swing.

Diallo won the Libema Open and made the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Open. Fritz captured a couple of titles on grass this year as well. However, after being pushed to five sets in his opener and now facing an in-form opponent with three top 20 wins this year, the American could easily stumble here.

#2. Leylah Fernandez (29th seed)

Leylah Fernandez at the Bad Homburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Leylah Fernandez made light work of British wildcard Hannah Klugman in the first round, beating her 6-1, 6-3. She will now aim to make the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career. Her second-round opponent, Laura Siegemund, is seeking to do the same. This will be the first meeting between them.

Siegemund defeated World No. 36 Peyton Stearns 6-4, 6-2 in the first round. Having knocked out one top 40 player, she will be keen to replicate the feat for the second match in a row. Fernandez hasn't been at her best this year and has lost six of her last 10 matches, making her a ripe target for an upset.

#1. Frances Tiafoe (12th seed)

Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe beat Elmer Moller 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to book his spot in the second round of Wimbledon for the fifth consecutive year. He will take on home favorite Cameron Norrie in the second round, who needed four sets to down veteran Roberto Bautista Agut in his opener.

Tiafoe leads Norrie 2-1 in the head-to-head record. The American lost their first meeting at the Delray Beach Open 2021 in straight sets but has since won their next two matches without conceding a set. This will be their first meeting on grass.

However, Norrie is a former Wimbledon semifinalist, with the support of the home crowd to boot. This could prove to be a challenging encounter for Tiafoe, who will need to be at his best or else risk going home.

