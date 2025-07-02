Wimbledon 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 4 ft. Emma Navarro, Jack Draper

Wimbledon 2025 witnessed a carnage of top players in the first round, with a total of 23 seeded players across both the singles draws being eliminated. 13 of those were from the men's side, the most to lose in the first round of the grass court Major in the Open Era.

Day 3 of the tournament also claimed more victims. 12th seed Frances Tiafoe, 22nd seed Donna Vekic and 29th seed Leylah Fernandez were among the top players to lose on Wednesday.

This trend could continue on Thursday as well. On that note, here's a look at five players who are at risk of going home on Day 4 (July 3, Thursday) of Wimbledon 2025:

#5. Grigor Dimitrov (19th seed)

Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Grigor Dimitrov endured a tough few weeks on account of injuries and poor form. He snapped his three-match losing skid with his straight sets win over Yoshihito Nishioka in his Wimbledon opener. However, he's got a tough assignment in the second round with the tricky Corentin Moutet lined up.

Moutet finished as the runner-up at last week's Mallorca Championships. He also scored an impressive win over No. 4 Taylor Fritz at Queen's Club prior to that. He also leads Dimitrov 2-0 in the head-to-head record, further cementing his potential of causing an upset here.

#4. Clara Tauson (23rd seed)

Clara Tauson at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Clara Tauson rallied from a set down to beat local favorite Heather Watson 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of Wimbledon. It marked her maiden career win at the grass court Major. Anna Kalinskaya dispatched qualifier Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-6 (4) in her opener. She made the fourth round here a year ago.

They've had contrasting results this year, with Tauson replacing Kalinskaya in the top 20. The latter won their only prior meeting at the Italian Open 2024 for the loss of only three games. Both are formidable shotmakers in their own right, though the Russian is a better mover around the court. Kalinskaya has had her fair share of issues with form and injuries this year, though if she's back to her best, then an upset could be on the cards.

#3. Sofia Kenin (28th seed)

Sofia Kenin at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sofia Kenin commenced her run at Wimbledon with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over compatriot Taylor Townsend. She has already bettered her result from the previous year by reaching the second round. Next up for her is Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who booked her spot in the second round after Ella Seidel retired due to an injury.

Bouzas Maneiro was responsible for one of the biggest upsets at Wimbledon last year. Up against defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in the first round, she scored a 6-4, 6-2 to announce her arrival. She will be keen to repeat the feat this year as well, especially with the underdogs already scripting quite a few upsets so far.

The Spaniard also beat Emma Navarro 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of this year's French Open. She loves to compete on the big stage, and it doesn't get any bigger than Wimbledon in tennis.

#2. Jack Draper (4th seed)

Jack Draper at Wimbledon 2025 (Photo: Getty)

Jack Draper led his first-round opponent, Sebastian Baez, 6-2, 6-2, 2-1 when the latter retired due to an injury. He will take on former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the second round, who beat Raphael Collingnon in straight sets in the first round.

Cilic is a former finalist at the All England Club, losing to Roger Federer in the 2017 final. He also made the last eight on another three occasions. Draper, despite his success on grass, has failed to impress at his home Slam. He usually performs well in the tune-up events but falters at Wimbledon, where he's yet to progress beyond the second round.

Cilic is far from his best these days but one cannot rule out a champion of his caliber. With Draper being under immense pressure on account of an entire nation's hopes on him, he could fall prey to the wily veteran's tactics to crash out early yet again.

#1. Emma Navarro (10th seed)

Emma Navarro at Wimbledon 20255. (Photo: Getty)

Emma Navarro brought an end to Petra Kvitova's Wimbledon career, a tournament she won twice in the past, with a 6-3, 6-1 win. She will face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round, who got her campaign up and running with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zhu Lin.

Kudermetova won the pair's only prior meeting at the Charleston Open 2021 in straight sets. A lot has changed since then, with Navarro establishing herself as a top player while the Russian's career stalled due to her inconsistent results.

Navarro made the last eight at Wimbledon a year ago, while Kudermetova hasn't been beyond the second round. However, the American hasn't been as imposing this season as she was last year, with 11 of her 16 losses this year coming against players ranked outside the top 20. Her vulnerability to lower-ranked players makes her a prime target for an upset.

