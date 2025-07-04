Wimbledon 2025: Alex de Minaur vs August Holmgren preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Alex de Minaur vs August Holmgren

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Alex de Minaur vs August Holmgren preview

Eleventh seed Alex de Minaur has set up a third-round matchup at Wimbledon against August Holmgren.

De Minaur is one of the most formidable players on the grass because of his pace and flat groundstrokes. With a career win rate of 68.6 percent, the Aussie is the most consistent version of himself on this surface. However, the 2025 grass stint was a forgettable one for him.

Following a shocking second-round loss in the French Open, De Minaur chose not to travel to 's-Hertogenbosch to defend his Libema Open title. Instead, he directly made his way to London for the HSBC Championships. The extra time for preparation clearly was not of much use, suffering a humiliating 4-6, 2-6 loss against Jiri Lehecka.

Despite his limited preparation on grass, the 26-year-old has found his form at SW19. He required slightly more than five hours to cruise into the third round, defeating Roberto Carballes Baena and Arthur Cazaux while dropping merely a single set.

Similar to his upcoming opponent, Holmgren also entered Wimbledon with a 0-1 win/loss record during the grass stint. However, he didn’t let the 2-6, 4-6 loss to Ugo Blanchet in Nottingham dampen his spirits.

He made it past the qualifying rounds with wins over Giles Hussey, Mikhail Kukushkin, and Yosuke Watanuki. The 27-year-old further exceeded expectations with a straight-sets win over Quentin Halys in the first round and upsetting Tomas Machac in a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) thriller subsequently.

Alex de Minaur vs August Holmgren head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players.

Alex de Minaur vs August Holmgren odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur

August Holmgrem



(Odds will be added when available)

Alex de Minaur vs August Holmgren prediction

Alex de Minaur has thrived on grass courts, claiming two titles on the surface—Eastbourne and 's-Hertogenbosch. His performance at Wimbledon is worth noting. He reached the finals at the junior level and boasted a solid 67% win rate.

Despite cruising through the early rounds, De Minaur has faced notable issues with his serve, averaging just 4.5 aces per match and landing only 53.5 percent of his first serves.

In contrast, Holmgren has been one of the tournament’s most powerful servers. Over five matches, he’s averaged an impressive 23 aces, including 35 in a second-round clash against Machac, and has won 83.2 percent of his first-serve points.

However, the 27-year-old has been pushed to a deciding set in four of his five matches, already spending more than 15 hours and 30 minutes on court. Due to this physical toll, he could be short on the energy needed to upset De Minaur.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in four sets.

