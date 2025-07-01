Wimbledon 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (11) Alex de Minaur vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Alex de Minaur vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

11th seed Alex de Minaur will take on Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of Wimbledon 2025.

Ad

Trending

De Minaur opted not to defend his title at the Libema Open and instead chose to begin his grass swing at the HSBC Championships. He was up against Jiri Lehecka in the first round and lost to him 6-4, 6-2.

Outside of grass, de Minaur's best results this year include a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open and a runner-up finish at the Rotterdam Open. He also made the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Ad

Carballes Baena hasn't played a match since he retired from his first-round contest at the Italian Open in early May. He has had a relatively subdued year, with only a couple of notable successes. He reached the third round of the Australian Open and the semifinals of the Morocco Open.

Alex de Minaur vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

De Minaur leads Carballes Baena 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the European Open 2024 in Antwerp in three sets.

Ad

Alex de Minaur vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur

-10000 +1.5 (-2500) Over 27.5 (+105) Roberto Carballes Baena +1600 -1.5 (+675) Under 27.5 (-150)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alex de Minaur vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Roberto Carballes Baena at the Barcelona Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

De Minaur's experience at last year's Wimbledon was bittersweet. He advanced to his first-ever quarterfinal at the tournament, though an injury forced him to abandon his campaign. He withdrew before his quarterfinal showdown against Novak Djokovic after injuring himself in the fourth round.

Ad

Despite not winning a match on grass in the lead-up to this year's Wimbledon, de Minaur will be the favorite to win his first-round match on account of who he's up against. Carballes Baena hasn't played for over six weeks and has lost his last three matches.

The Spaniard has a 4-13 career record on grass, with three of those wins coming against players ranked outside the top 100. He also has a 1-6 record at Wimbledon, with his only win coming in 2023.

Ad

De Minaur, on the other hand, has a 10-5 record at the All England Club and a 32-18 record on grass overall. He has also beaten Carballes Baena in both of their previous encounters. Anything other than a comfortable win for the Aussie would be quite surprising.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More