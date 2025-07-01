Wimbledon 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Date: July 1, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Men's singles
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button
Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview
Alex Michelsen will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships.
Michelsen is constantly improving his game on the main tour. Apart from semifinal runs in Delray Beach and Mallorca, he also clinched the title in Estoril (Challenger). He also reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships but lost to Frances Tiafoe in straight sets.
The American put up a strong performance in Mallorca last week. He outfoxed Brandon Holt and Roberto Bautista Agut in the initial few rounds but couldn't make his mark against Corentin Moutet. The Frenchman stunned him in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(3).
Meanwhile, Kecmanovic has had a season filled with ups and downs. After a title-winning run in Delray Beach, he reached the semifinals in Estoril and the second round in Paris. Despite a valiant effort against Quentin Halys, the Frenchman defeated him at Roland Garros, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-5.
The Serb will enter Wimbledon after first-round exits in Halle and Eastbourne. Fabian Marozsan eliminated him in Halle, and Daniel Evans sent him packing in Eastbourne. The Brit outclassed Kecmanovic in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head
Kecmanovic leads the head-to-head against Michelsen 1-0. He defeated the American recently in the 2025 Delray Beach Open.
Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction
Michlesen has a strong skill set on grass. He secured a runner-up finish in Newport last year and has already found his rhythm in Mallorca. He likes to play a cautious brand of tennis and can raise his level on the court.
Kecmanovic, meanwhile, showed his potential with a title-winning run in Delray Beach. He reached the third round of the Wimbledon Championships last year but lost to Jannik Sinner. The Serb can humble any opponent on his day and has a decent all-around game.
An even contest is on the cards in the first round. Michelsen will have momentum on his side after a positive run in Mallorca, which should help him topple the experienced Serb in London.
Pick: Michelsen to win in four sets.