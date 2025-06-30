Wimbledon 2025: Alexander Bublik vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (28) Alexander Bublik vs Jaume Munar

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Alexander Bublik vs Jaume Munar preview

28th seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan will face Jaume Munar of Spain in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 1.

Bublik is one of the game's most entertaining players, but he has not been consistent often enough. The 28-year-old Kazakh, however, has been in a rich vein of form of late. He reached the quarterfinal of the French Open and then won the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle a couple of weeks back. He will look to make a good start to Wimbledon, too.

Munar, on the other hand, has been in a pretty ordinary form of late. He reached the second round of the French Open and the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. Then he lost in the first round of the Mallorca Championships itself.

Alexander Bublik vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

The two players have not met each other yet. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Alexander Bublik vs Jaume Munar odds

(Odds will be updated once available)

Alexander Bublik vs Jaume Munar prediction

Bublik and Munar are far different from each other as players. The former is a player reliant on his touch and often tries difficult and outrageous shots to win a point. The Spaniard, meanwhile, is a typical clay-court specialist that one gets to find in his country. He prefers to stay on the baseline and indulge in a slugfest from there.

Bublik, as he had shown in Halle, is likely to keep coming to the net frequently against Munar, too. Hence, it will open up an opportunity for the Spaniard to play his passing shots. However, in the first week of the tournament, when the conditions are quite fast, Bublik will fancy his chances of hitting through his opponent.

Had the match been played on clay, Munar would have stood a strong chance of putting up a fight. However, with Bublik's touch and volleying skills, the Spaniard should find it really tough to deal with the Kazakh. He might win a set, but Bublik should be able to win the match comfortably.

Pick: Bublik to win in four sets.

