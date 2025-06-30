Wimbledon 2025: Alycia Parks vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs Belinda Bencic

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Alycia Parks vs Belinda Bencic preview

Alycia Parks at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alycia Parks and former top 10 player Belinda Bencic will clash in the first round of Wimbledon 2025.

Parks headlined the Birmingham Challenger, her first tournament on grass this year, as the top seed. She was stunned by British teenager Mingge Xu in the first round itself. She then headed to Queen's Club for the HSBC Championships.

Given her low ranking, Parks didn't gain a direct entry into the draw and had to compete in the qualifiers. Her campaign came to a swift end, losing to Chloe Zhao in two tie-breaks in the first round of qualifying.

Bencic sustained an injury during her first-round match at the Italian Open, forcing her to retire halfway through the match. She didn't recover in time for the French Open and was forced to withdraw from the tournament.

She thus made a delayed start to her grass swing, making her comeback at last week's Bad Homburg Open. Bencic was up against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round. She played second fiddle to her opponent throughout the match, eventually losing 6-1, 6-2.

Alycia Parks vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Bencic leads their rivalry 1-0 in main draw matches at the WTA level. She won their previous meeting at the Canadian Open 2023 in three sets.

Alycia Parks vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alycia Parks +175 -1.5 (+333) Over 21.5 (-125) Belinda Bencic -225 +1.5 (-625) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alycia Parks vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Belinda Bencic at the Bad Homburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Neither player has won a match on grass this season so far. That is about to change for one of them, while the other will conclude the grass swing without a win. Bencic has a 14-8 record at Wimbledon, making her fourth round thrice, including in her previous appearance in 2023.

Bencic held a match point to enter the quarterfinals in 2023 but Iga Swiatek staged a comeback to deny her the opportunity for her first last-eight appearance in London. She missed last year's edition on account of maternity leave. She has won one title on grass, while being the runner-up on another four occasions.

Parks made the second round of Wimbledon on her debut in 2023 but lost in the first round last year. She has been in the middle of a slump, with her last three losses coming against players ranked outside the top 100. Armed with a strong serve and powerful groundstrokes, her inability to harness that power with precision often leads to her downfall.

Bencic is quite adept at handling big-hitters on the tour, evident by her winning records against the likes of Naomi Osaka and Jelena Ostapenko. With neither being at their best at the moment, the Swiss' healthy record on grass could ultimately help her edge past Parks in this match.

Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets.

