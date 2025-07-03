Wimbledon 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Andrey Rublev (14) vs Adrian Mannarino
Date: July 4, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino preview
Fourteenth-seed Andrey Rublev will take on Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Friday, July 4.
Following a second-round exit at the Terra Wortmann Open, Rublev commenced his campaign at Wimbledon with a first-round clash against Laslo Djere. He started strongly securing a bagel in the opening set. The following three sets went into tie-breaks with Rublev winning two of them for a final score of 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 7-6(6).
In the second round, Rublev rallied from a set down against Lloyd Harris to win 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3. With the win, he extended his unbeaten run against the South African to 3-0.
Meanwhile, Mannarino reached the Wimbledon main draw via the qualifiers. The Frenchman faced Christopher O'Connell in the first round. He created 17 break point opportunities, converting six of them en route to a comprehensive 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 win.
Mannarino did not face serious challenges in the second round against fellow Frenchman Valentin Royer, as well. He earned crucial breaks to cruise through the first two sets. Despite losing the third set, the veteran regained momentum to win a straightforward tie-break in the fourth set, ultimately winning the match 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(1).
Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head
Rublev leads the head-to-head 3-1. In their most recent meeting at the 2023 Shanghai Masters, the Russian registered a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 win.
Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction
Neither of Rublev's wins at Wimbledon were convincing. He had to survive quite a few nerve-wracking tie-breaks to come out on top on both occasions. Alternatively, it showed the Russian's composure when navigating pressure situations.
Mannarino has been in great touch so far, winning both matches without much complication. However, registering a similar result against Rublev would not be that straightforward. His head-to-head against the Russian is also concerning.
Given his superior overall gameplay, Rublev is expected to make it through to the next round. Mannarino could pose some serious challenges. However, the Russian's strong baseline game combined with his powerful forehand will be difficult for the Frenchman to overcome.
Pick: Rublev to win in four sets.