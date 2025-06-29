Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Women's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine preview

Sabalanka at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will begin her campaign at Wimbledon against Carson Branstine.

Sabalenka will feel gutted not to win a Major this year. Despite reaching the finals in Melbourne and Paris, she couldn't get the job done at either of those events. The Belarusian has secured title-winning runs in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid so far.

Sabalenka will enter Wimbledon after a semifinal run in Berlin. She outfoxed the likes of Rebeka Masarova and Elena Rybakina in the initial few rounds but couldn't make her mark against Marketa Vondrousova. The Czech defeated her in straight sets.

Branstine at the Libema Open Grass Court Championships - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Branstine has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. After a runner-up finish in Cancun, she clinched the title in Santo Domingo (ITF events). She also entered the qualifiers in Paris but lost to Rebeka Masarova in the second round.

The American entered Wimbledon after a second-round exit in Rosmalen. She secured a main draw ticket via the qualifiers and Raluka Serban in the last round. Brastine edged past Serban in a close three-set bout, 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstineodds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -2500 -1.5(-475) Over 18.5(-105) Carson Branstine +950 +1.5(+275)

Under 18.5(-140)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine prediction

Sabalenka missed the Wimbledon Championships last year but is a two-time semifinalist at the event. She will be desperate to make a deep run after a disappointing loss in Paris. The Belarusian has been one of the most in-form players this year.

Branstine, meanwhile, is quickly making a name for herself on the main tour. She stunned former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the qualifiers and also defeated Liudmila Samsonova in Rosmalen. The Canadian has a potent serve and accurate groundstrokes off both wings.

Despite Branstine's results, Sabalanka will be a clear favorite to win. The Belarusian should be able to use her experience and outmuscle the Canadian in the first round.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

