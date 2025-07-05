Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (24) Elise Mertens

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Live telecast: USA Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens preview

Sabalenka hits a forehand at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face 24th-seeded Elise Mertens in the fourth round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Sunday (July 5).

Although Sabalenka didn't enjoy a particularly great grasscourt swing in the lead-up to Wimbledon, suffering a surprise semifinal defeat at the Berlin Open to Marketa Vondrousova, she has put together a good campaign at the grasscourt Major this week. The 27-year-old has downed quality opponents like Emma Raducanu and Marie Bouzkova without the loss of a single set to reach the fourth round at SW19.

Mertens, meanwhile, won the Libema Open last month to secure her 10th career singles title. The World No. 23 survived a three-setter against USA's Ann Li in the second round before getting the better of 14th-seeded Elina Svitolina in the next match to secure a Round-of-16 berth at Wimbledon this week.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Mertens by a big margin of 10-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Belarusian has gotten the better of the Belgian on all surfaces, which includes her lone grasscourt victory in their rivalry at the 2018 Eastbourne International.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Aryna Sabalenka -450 -1.5 (-160) Over 19.5 (-165) Elise Mertens +310 +1.5 (+110) Under 19.5 (+115)

All bets are sourced from BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens prediction

Elise Mertens celebrates after reaching 4R at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

Sabalenka has taken up well with the grasscourts at the All England Club. The top seed has been hitting missiles from both wings and dominating her opponents from the baseline. She has shown swift movement as well so far, which allows her to get on top of cross-court angles.

Mertens has a more versatile game than her younger opponent and likes mixing her groundstrokes with slices and dropshots. The 29-year-old has less power too, making her the underdog in this match-up. However, she can turn the rivalry with the World No. 1 on its head with crafty shotmaking and more middle-court shots.

The keys to winning this match for Sabalenka will be to serve a high first serve percentage and try to open up the court with her forehand.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

