Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu

Date: July 4, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu preview

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on home favorite Emma Raducanu in the third round of Wimbledon 2025.

Sabalenka beat qualifier Carson Branstine 6-1, 7-5 in her opener to set up a second-round date with World No. 48 Marie Bouzkova. Neither got a whiff of a break point for the first 10 games of the opening set. However, the Belarusian got a little sloppy in the 11th game and coupled with her opponent's superb tactics, found herself facing two break points.

A double fault sealed the break of serve for Bouzkova. Unfortunately, she was unable to capitalize on this, with Sabalenka breaking back immediately to force a tie-break. She came out on top in it to take the set. While the second set was equally competitive, the World No. 1 snagged the decisive break in the fifth game to take the lead. She remained in front until the end to score a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

Raducanu commenced her run at SW19 with a 6-3, 6-3 against compatriot Mingge Xu. She was up against former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round. The Brit landed the first blow in the opening set to go up a break, only for her opponent to immediately level the terms.

Raducanu snagged another break of serve to go 5-3 up, and served out the set in the next game to put herself in the driver's seat. Despite some opposition from Vondrousova in the second set, the former US Open champion broke her rival's serve twice to register a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Raducanu 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous meeting at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -350 +1.5 (-1100) Over 20.5 (-130) Emma Raducanu +260 -1.5 (+475) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Raducanu booked her spot in the third round here for the third time in her career with her win over the in-form Vondrousova. The latter won the title in Berlin in the lead-up to Wimbledon. The Brit won 68 percent of her first serve points and struck 18 winners against 21 unforced errors.

Sabalenka almost lost the opening set against Bouzkova but turned things around in the nick of time. She raised her level even further in the next set, finishing the match with 88 percent of points won behind her first serve. She also hit 41 winners compared to 18 unforced errors.

Sabalenka simply didn't blast her way to victory from the baseline but frequently moved forward to finish the points, ultimately winning 28 of her 35 points at the net. The top seed has a way of letting things beyond her control bother her, such as the crowd. They will be firmly behind their home hope, Raducanu.

While the Brit has a 3-12 record against top 10 players, two of those wins have come on grass. Nevertheless, Sabalenka's blend of raw power and variety, along with her consistent record at the Majors, makes her the favorite to win this match.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More