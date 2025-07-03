Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu
Date: July 4, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu preview
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on home favorite Emma Raducanu in the third round of Wimbledon 2025.
Sabalenka beat qualifier Carson Branstine 6-1, 7-5 in her opener to set up a second-round date with World No. 48 Marie Bouzkova. Neither got a whiff of a break point for the first 10 games of the opening set. However, the Belarusian got a little sloppy in the 11th game and coupled with her opponent's superb tactics, found herself facing two break points.
A double fault sealed the break of serve for Bouzkova. Unfortunately, she was unable to capitalize on this, with Sabalenka breaking back immediately to force a tie-break. She came out on top in it to take the set. While the second set was equally competitive, the World No. 1 snagged the decisive break in the fifth game to take the lead. She remained in front until the end to score a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.
Raducanu commenced her run at SW19 with a 6-3, 6-3 against compatriot Mingge Xu. She was up against former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round. The Brit landed the first blow in the opening set to go up a break, only for her opponent to immediately level the terms.
Raducanu snagged another break of serve to go 5-3 up, and served out the set in the next game to put herself in the driver's seat. Despite some opposition from Vondrousova in the second set, the former US Open champion broke her rival's serve twice to register a 6-3, 6-3 win.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head
Sabalenka leads Raducanu 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous meeting at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 in straight sets.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu prediction
Raducanu booked her spot in the third round here for the third time in her career with her win over the in-form Vondrousova. The latter won the title in Berlin in the lead-up to Wimbledon. The Brit won 68 percent of her first serve points and struck 18 winners against 21 unforced errors.
Sabalenka almost lost the opening set against Bouzkova but turned things around in the nick of time. She raised her level even further in the next set, finishing the match with 88 percent of points won behind her first serve. She also hit 41 winners compared to 18 unforced errors.
Sabalenka simply didn't blast her way to victory from the baseline but frequently moved forward to finish the points, ultimately winning 28 of her 35 points at the net. The top seed has a way of letting things beyond her control bother her, such as the crowd. They will be firmly behind their home hope, Raducanu.
While the Brit has a 3-12 record against top 10 players, two of those wins have come on grass. Nevertheless, Sabalenka's blend of raw power and variety, along with her consistent record at the Majors, makes her the favorite to win this match.
Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.