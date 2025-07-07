Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Laura Siegemund

Date: July 8, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund preview

Sabalenka in action at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 8. The winner will face Amanda Anisimova or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the semifinals.

Sabalenka has displayed a dominant performance so far at Wimbledon and has yet to drop a set. Her campaign commenced with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Carson Branstine in the first round. She then got the better of Marie Bouzkova (7-6(4), 6-4) and Emma Raducanu (7-6(6), 6-4) in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Sabalenka then faced Elise Mertens in the fourth round. She had her serve broken once but broke back twice to win the opening set 6-4. The second set was forced to a tie-break which the Belarusian won 7-6(4) to register another straight-sets win.

Meanwhile, Siegemund's campaign has been even more impressive as she has not faced a single tie-break or dropped a set. She cruised past Peyton Stearns (6-4, 6-2) and Leylah Fernandez (6-2, 6-3) to set up a third round clash against Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

Siegemund created 13 break point opportunities, grabbing five of them en route to a comprehensive 6-3, 6-3 win against Keys. The German continued her dream run defeating Solana Sierra, 6-3, 6-2, in the fourth round.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Siegemund, 2-0. The Belarusian registered a 6-4, 6-3 win in their most recent meeting at the 2019 Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -1600 +1.5 (-10000) Over 17.5 (-165) Laura Siegemund +850 -1.5 (+1200) Under 17.5 (+115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Siegemund at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Sabalenka and Siegemund have been two of the most dominant players at this year's Wimbledon. While the Belarusian has impressed with her serves, the German has effectively used her ground strokes to create break point opportunities.

Sabalenka has the better win percentage (85%) on grass this season compared to Laura Siegemund (66%). She also has a better head-to-head advantage over the German. However, this will be their first meeting on grass.

Siegemund's strong baseline game combined with her powerful groundstrokes could pose threats to some extent. However, it is most likely that Sabalenka will get through to the next round. Her superior record on grass and strong serve make her the favorite to win this match.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in three sets.

