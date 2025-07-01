Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Marie Bouzkova in the second round of Wimbledon 2025.

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka commenced her quest for a maiden title at Wimbledon against qualifier Carson Branstine, who was making her Grand Slam debut. The World No. 1 breezed through the first set, claiming it for the loss of only one game.

Branstine cleaned up her act in the second set, making Sabalenka work for every point. The qualifier, aided by her strong serve, kept pace with her accomplished rival for most of the set.

Ad

However, Sabalenka is the top-ranked player for a reason. She capitalized on the only opportunity she had in the set, breaking Branstine's serve in the 11th game to go 6-5 up. She then served out the match in the next game for a 6-1, 7-5 win.

Bouzkova was up against Lulu Sun in the first round, who made the quarterfinals here a year ago. Both players made a strong start, though the Czech broke the impasse in the first set with a three-game run to take the set.

Ad

Sun immediately took command of the second set courtesy of a break of serve. Bouzkova turned things around in no time, reeling off four games on the trot to go 4-2 up. She remained in front until the end to register a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Bouzkova 2-1 in the head-to-head record. The Belarusian won their most recent meeting at the Brisbane International 2025 in straight sets.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -1400 +1.5 (-10000) Over 18.5 (-120) Marie Bouzkova +700 -1.5 (+1050) Under 18.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Marie Bouzkova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a brisk start, Sabalenka weathered a brief uprising from Branstine to make a winning start to her Wimbledon run. It marked her first win at the venue in two years, having missed last year's edition due to an injury. She couldn't partake in the 2022 edition either due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players that year. She made the semifinals in 2021 and 2023 when she got the opportunity to play.

Ad

Sabalenka's win over Branstine was also her 50th as the World No. 1. She won 78 percent of her first serve points and hit 17 winners against 18 unforced errors. Bouzkova took down last year's quarterfinalist Sun in straight sets. She hit 16 winners compared to 11 unforced errors and won 71 percent of points behind her first serve.

Bouzkova reached the only Major quarterfinal of her career at Wimbledon in 2022. She has the tools to bother top players on grass, with her low bouncing shots and variety being an asset on the surface. However, Sabalenka overpowered her quite easily when they met in Brisbane this year. She's likely to do the same once again to continue her run in London.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More