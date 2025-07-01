Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova
Date: July 2, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova preview
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Marie Bouzkova in the second round of Wimbledon 2025.
Sabalenka commenced her quest for a maiden title at Wimbledon against qualifier Carson Branstine, who was making her Grand Slam debut. The World No. 1 breezed through the first set, claiming it for the loss of only one game.
Branstine cleaned up her act in the second set, making Sabalenka work for every point. The qualifier, aided by her strong serve, kept pace with her accomplished rival for most of the set.
However, Sabalenka is the top-ranked player for a reason. She capitalized on the only opportunity she had in the set, breaking Branstine's serve in the 11th game to go 6-5 up. She then served out the match in the next game for a 6-1, 7-5 win.
Bouzkova was up against Lulu Sun in the first round, who made the quarterfinals here a year ago. Both players made a strong start, though the Czech broke the impasse in the first set with a three-game run to take the set.
Sun immediately took command of the second set courtesy of a break of serve. Bouzkova turned things around in no time, reeling off four games on the trot to go 4-2 up. She remained in front until the end to register a 6-4, 6-4 victory.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head
Sabalenka leads Bouzkova 2-1 in the head-to-head record. The Belarusian won their most recent meeting at the Brisbane International 2025 in straight sets.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova prediction
After a brisk start, Sabalenka weathered a brief uprising from Branstine to make a winning start to her Wimbledon run. It marked her first win at the venue in two years, having missed last year's edition due to an injury. She couldn't partake in the 2022 edition either due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players that year. She made the semifinals in 2021 and 2023 when she got the opportunity to play.
Sabalenka's win over Branstine was also her 50th as the World No. 1. She won 78 percent of her first serve points and hit 17 winners against 18 unforced errors. Bouzkova took down last year's quarterfinalist Sun in straight sets. She hit 16 winners compared to 11 unforced errors and won 71 percent of points behind her first serve.
Bouzkova reached the only Major quarterfinal of her career at Wimbledon in 2022. She has the tools to bother top players on grass, with her low bouncing shots and variety being an asset on the surface. However, Sabalenka overpowered her quite easily when they met in Brisbane this year. She's likely to do the same once again to continue her run in London.
Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.