Wimbledon 2025: Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (31) Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Women's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

Krueger at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Ashlyn Krueger will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

Trending

Krueger is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. After quarterfinal run in Brisbane, she secured a runner-up in Abu Dhabi and reached the second round in Paris. Despite a valiant effort against Mirra Andreeva, the Russian defeated her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

The American entered Wimbledon after a first-round exit in Bad Homburg. She instantly made amends by defeating Mika Stojsavljevic, 6-3, 6-2. Krueger is making her second appearance in London this year.

Ad

Pavlyuchenkova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has had a season filled with ups and downs. After a quarterfinal run in Melbourne, she's chalked up early exits in Dubai, Miami, Madrid, and Rome. Despite a spirited effort against Sofia Kenin, the American defeated her at the Italian Open, 6-3, 6-0.

Ad

Pavlychenkova entered Wimbledon after a semifinal run in Eastbourne. She started her campaign with a confident win against Ajla Tomljanovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Russian is making her 16th appearance at the All England Club this year.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Pavlychenkova leads the head-to-head against Krueger 1-0. She defeated the American most recently at the 2024 Citi Open.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ashlyn Krueger +105 -1.5(+210) Over 21.5(-130) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -135 +1.5(-325) Under 21.5(-110)

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Krueger is through to the second round in Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She has incredible composure at the age of 21 and will be one to watch out for in the future. The American moves effortlessly on the court and likes to play an offensive brand of tennis.

Pavlychenkova, meanwhile, has chipped in impressive results but has lacked consistency this year. She was one set away from making her maiden semifinal in Melbourne, but Aryna Sabalenka denied her the win. The Russian will be eager to make a significant impact in London.

Ad

Both players made a strong start to the event. Considering their skill set on grass and experience at the All England Club, Pavlyuchenkova will be a clear favorite to win.

Pick: Pavyuchenkova to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More