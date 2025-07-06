Wimbledon 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Belinda Bencic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: July 7, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Women's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Belinda Bencic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Bencic at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Bencic returned to the main tour after a maternity break last year. She wasted no time in picking up the pace and secured a brilliant title triumph in Abu Dhabi. She also reached the fourth round in Melbourne and Madrid, where she lost to Coco Gauff in straight sets.

The Swiss pro entered Wimbledon after early exits in Rome and Bad Homburg. She steadied the ship by cruising past Alycia Parks and Elsa Jacquemot in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the third. Bencic outlasted the Italian Cocciaretto in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7).

Alexandrova at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ekaterina Alexandrova has had a solid season so far. After a title-winning run in Linz, she reached the semifinals of Doha, Charleston, Stuttgart, and Rosmalen. She also reached the fourth round in Paris but lost to Coco Gauff in straight sets.

The Russian entered Wimbledon after a quarterfinal run in Bad Homburg. She outfoxed Priscilla Hon and Suzan Lamens in the initial few rounds and then edged past Zeynep Somnez in the third. Alexandrova defeated Somnez in straight sets.

Belinda Bencic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 4-4. Alexandrova won their most recent encounter in the 2025 Bad Homburg Open.

Belinda Bencic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Belinda Bencic +160 -1.5(+310)

Over 20.5(-150) Ekaterina Alexandrova -210 +1.5(-550) Under 20.5(+105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Belinda Bencic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Benic is through to the fourth round in Wimbledon for the third time in her career. She's one of the sweetest timers of the tennis ball and has improved her athleticism over the years. The Swiss prefers to play an offensive brand of tennis on the court.

On the other hand, Alexandrova has been extremely impressive this year. She's knocking on the door to achieve a notable result at the Major and has yet to drop a set in London. The Russian has a cautious all-around game with high tactical acumen on the court.

An even contest will be on the cards in the fourth round. Alexandrova defeated Bencic on grass last month, but facing her at the Majors will be a different ball game on tour. Considering their record at the highest level and composure on the court, Bencic is most likely to secure a quarterfinal berth in London.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

