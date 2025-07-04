  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Wimbledon 2025
  • Wimbledon 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Wimbledon 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Published Jul 04, 2025 11:14 GMT
Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto - Image Source: Getty
Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto - Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Women's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview

Bencic at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Bencic at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic will take on Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bencic has settled in quickly after her maternity leave on tour. After a title-winning run in Abu Dhabi, she reached the fourth round in Madrid. Despite a spirited performance against Coco Gauff, the American outfoxed her at the Madrid Open, 6-4, 6-2.

The Swiss pro entered Wimbledon after early exits in Rome and Bad Homburg. She made amends with a brilliant win against Alycia Parks in the first round and then brushed aside Elsa Jacquemot in the second. Bencic defeated the Frenchwoman, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Ad
Cociaretto at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Cociaretto at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has been the surprise package this year. After a quarterfinal run in Cluj-Napoca, she reached the semifinals in Rosmalen. She also entered the main draw in Eastbourne via the qualifiers but lost to Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round.

Ad

Cocciaretto started her campaign at Wimbledon with a scintillating win over Jessica Pegula. She then made light work of Katie Volynets in the next round, 6-0, 6-4. The Italian is making her fourth appearance in London.

Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head

Bencic leads the head-to-head against Cocciaretto 1-0. She defeated the Italian most recently in the 2022 Italian Open.

Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games
Belinda Bencic -185-1.5(+125)Over 21.5(-125)
Elisabetta Cocciaretto +140+1.5(-185)Under 21.5(-115)
Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction

Bencic has reached the last 16 at Wimbledon three times in her career. With most of the top guns out of the mix, she has a great chance to achieve a notable result this year. The Swiss has an effortless all-around game with sharp anticipation skills on the court.

Cocciaretto, meanwhile, has stunned the third seed Pegula in the first round. The Italian has the chance to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She has yet to drop a set in London and has served brilliantly so far.

Ad

An even contest will be on the cards in the third round. While Cocciaretto seems to be on a heater this week, Bencic has also impressed by reaching the third round. Considering their experience at the highest level, the Swiss might have enough in the tank to come out on top.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications