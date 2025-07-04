Wimbledon 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Date: July 5, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Third Round
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Women's singles
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button
Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview
Belinda Bencic will take on Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships.
Bencic has settled in quickly after her maternity leave on tour. After a title-winning run in Abu Dhabi, she reached the fourth round in Madrid. Despite a spirited performance against Coco Gauff, the American outfoxed her at the Madrid Open, 6-4, 6-2.
The Swiss pro entered Wimbledon after early exits in Rome and Bad Homburg. She made amends with a brilliant win against Alycia Parks in the first round and then brushed aside Elsa Jacquemot in the second. Bencic defeated the Frenchwoman, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has been the surprise package this year. After a quarterfinal run in Cluj-Napoca, she reached the semifinals in Rosmalen. She also entered the main draw in Eastbourne via the qualifiers but lost to Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round.
Cocciaretto started her campaign at Wimbledon with a scintillating win over Jessica Pegula. She then made light work of Katie Volynets in the next round, 6-0, 6-4. The Italian is making her fourth appearance in London.
Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head
Bencic leads the head-to-head against Cocciaretto 1-0. She defeated the Italian most recently in the 2022 Italian Open.
Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction
Bencic has reached the last 16 at Wimbledon three times in her career. With most of the top guns out of the mix, she has a great chance to achieve a notable result this year. The Swiss has an effortless all-around game with sharp anticipation skills on the court.
Cocciaretto, meanwhile, has stunned the third seed Pegula in the first round. The Italian has the chance to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She has yet to drop a set in London and has served brilliantly so far.
An even contest will be on the cards in the third round. While Cocciaretto seems to be on a heater this week, Bencic has also impressed by reaching the third round. Considering their experience at the highest level, the Swiss might have enough in the tank to come out on top.
Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.