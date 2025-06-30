Wimbledon 2025: Ben Shelton vs Alex Bolt preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Ben Shelton vs (Q) Alex Bolt
Date: July 1, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Ben Shelton vs Alex Bolt preview
Tenth-seed Ben Shelton will take on qualifier Alex Bolt in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon on July 1, 2025. The winner will face Rinky Hijikata or David Goffin in the next round.
Shelton played three tournaments on grass prior to Wimbledon. With just two wins in five matches, it has been a grass swing to forget so far for the American. His best performance came at the Boss Open, where he defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Jiri Lehecka to reach the semifinals. However, he failed to reach the final after losing to Alexander Zverev.
Shelton suffered defeats in his opening matches at the HSBC Championships and the Mallorca Championships. At last year's Wimbledon, the American lost to Jannik Sinner in the fourth round.
Meanwhile, Bolt mainly played in Challenger tournaments on grass this season. He suffered quarter-final and first-round exits in the Birmingham and Ilkley Challenger events, respectively. The Australian then lost to Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the HSBC Championships.
At Wimbledon, Bolt registered wins against Harold Mayot, Eliot Spizzirri, and Martin Landaluce in the qualifiers to reach the main draw. He suffered a first-round exit at the grass-court Grand Slam last time around.
Ben Shelton vs Alex Bolt head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Tuesday's fixture.
Ben Shelton vs Alex Bolt odds
Ben Shelton vs Alex Bolt prediction
Shelton is not the best on grass, and his recent form has been concerning. However, the youngster will not have much trouble in the early stages of the tournament.
Bolt has the advantage of having already experienced the court conditions at Wimbledon. His overall play in the qualifiers was impressive. However, getting the better of Shelton would still be an uphill task.
Shelton is the clear winner heading into the match. His powerful serves and groundstrokes would prove too difficult for Bolt to overcome. Hence, the American is expected to reach the second round.
Pick: Shelton to win in four sets.