Wimbledon 2025: Ben Shelton vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ben Shelton (10) vs (LL) Marton Fucsovics

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Ben Shelton vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Shelton at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Tenth-seed Ben Shelton will take on lucky-loser Marton Fucsovics in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Saturday, July 5. The winner will face Brandon Nakashima or Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round.

Trending

Shelton's Wimbledon campaign kicked off with a first-round face-off against Alex Bolt. The American had to play out two tie-breaks but got through the match fairly easily, earning a straight-sets win (6-4, 7-6(1), 7-6(4)). He was firm with his serves, winning 15 aces and registering an 82 percent win rate on his first serves.

Shelton faced Rinky Hijikata in the second round. The American cruised to a 6-2, 7-5, 5-4 lead and was on serve when the match got suspended due to darkness. He had to wait till the next day to eventually win the game in under one minute and seal the win.

Meanwhile, Fucsovics registered two straight-set wins before falling to Chris Rodesch in the qualifiers. Despite the loss, the Hungarian earned a place in the main draw after Borna Coric withdrew from the tournament.

Fucsovics pulled off hard-fought five-set wins over Aleksandar Kovacevic and Gael Monfils in the first and second rounds, respectively. With the wins, the Hungarian made history by becoming the first lucky loser at Wimbledon in the Open Era to reach the third round with back-to-back five-set wins.

Ben Shelton vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

This will be the first time the two meet on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Ben Shelton vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton -325 +1.5 (-700) Over 40.5 (-115) Marton Fucsovics +240 -1.5 (+375) Under 40.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Ben Shelton vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Fucsovics in action at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Despite a shaky start to his grass swing, Shelton has looked great at Wimbledon. He has yet to drop a set in the tournament. The American's powerful serves have come into good effect.

Fucsovics showed great determination in both his wins. His overall performance on grass this year has been impressive, achieving an 80 percent win rate. However, getting the better of Shelton would still be an uphill task. The American's strong serve and forehand would prove too good for the Hungarian.

Shelton is expected to make a deep run at Wimbledon and should not have much trouble getting past Fucsovics. However, it might not be as straightforward a win for the American as the first two matches.

Pick: Shelton to win in four sets.

