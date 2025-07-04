Wimbledon 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Brandon Nakashima vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Brandon Nakashima vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

29th seed Brandon Nakashima will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of Wimbledon 2025.

Nakashima scored a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 win over Bu Yunchaokete to set up a second-round showdown against compatriot Reilly Opelka. The 29th seed captured a closely fought first set courtesy of a decisive break in the 11th game.

A five-game run set the stage for Nakashima to claim the second set as well. The third set went down to the wire, with Opelka saving a match point in the tie-break to take the set. It wasn't the start of a comeback by any means. Nakashima turned up the heat in the fourth set, bagging the last three games of the match for a 7-5, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 win.

Sonego beat Jaime Faria in straight sets to reach the second round, where qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili awaited him. The latter upset his compatriot, seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti, in the first round.

The first set was a walk in the park for Sonego, who claimed it for the loss of only one game. The second set also went his way, putting him on the cusp of victory. However, Basilashvili kept himself in contention after coming out on top in the third set tie-break. The Italian wasn't to be denied, and sneaked past his opponent in the fourth set tie-break to wrap up a 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) win.

Brandon Nakashima vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Sonego leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Hong Kong Open 2025 in straight sets.

Brandon Nakashima vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Brandon Nakashima vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Lorenzo Sonego at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Nakashima won 83 percent of first serve points, which laid the foundation for his win over Opelka. He didn't drop his serve even once and fended off the two break points that he faced with ease. He struck 36 winners compared to 12 unforced errors.

After a strong start, Sonego hit a wall against Basilashvili in the second half of the match. He raised his own level in response to get the job done. He won 76 percent of points behind his first serve and hit 30 winners in contrast to 17 unforced errors.

Nakashima and Sonego both count a solitary fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon as their best result at the venue. They now have a chance to match that result. The Italian won their prior and only meeting in Hong Kong earlier this year.

Prior to Wimbledon, Sonego hadn't won back-to-back matches since February and had posted a 4-12 record. Nakashima, meanwhile, has been quite consistent during this period. He will be the slight favorite to win this duel, though he could face some resistance from the Italian, who's a solid player on grass.

Pick: Brandon Nakashima to win in five sets.

